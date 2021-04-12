Collingwood's Taylor Adams leaves the field on crutches after injuring his knee against GWS in round four on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Taylor Adams will miss the next 10 weeks with a serious knee injury in a further blow to the Pies' wayward start to the season.

Scans on Sunday revealed the reigning best and fairest had suffered a high level medial collateral ligament (MCL) strain during Saturday night's loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Adams took no further part in the game as the Pies' midfield was well beaten by the Giants' engine room in the final term.

High performance manager Kevin White said the 27-year-old would meet with a surgeon on Monday to determine whether he would be required to go under the knife with his recovery time currently estimated at 10 weeks.

In better news, fellow vice-captain Steele Sidebottom has been cleared of damage to a thumb injury and has been given the green light to face West Coast on Friday night.

Forward Jordan De Goey was also sent for scans on a shoulder injury but will be fit to tackle the Eagles.

Young wingman/defender Nathan Murphy will be available for selection after missing last week with concussion.