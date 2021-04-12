Darcy Cameron after the Pies' elimination final win over West Coast last year. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has flagged a recall for back-up ruckman Darcy Cameron to repeat his 2020 elimination final heroics against West Coast on Friday night.

And the Pies will be looking for extra midfield grunt for the trip west with vice-captain Taylor Adams ruled out for 10 weeks with a significant knee injury.

Coach Nathan Buckley declared his side wouldn't sit on its hands after falling to 1-3 following a loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night with a number of fresh faces in the selection mix.

Cameron partnered Brodie Grundy in last year's sudden-death final at Optus Stadium, limiting a dominant Nic Naitanui's influence late as the Pies stole the unlikeliest of wins.

On that occasion Grundy played just 63 per cent of game time – his lowest since 2015 – as Cameron (46 per cent) delivered several crucial moments in the dying stages to clinch victory.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Watch the last two minutes: WCE v Coll Relive the thrilling final moments between the Eagles and the Pies

Grundy was solid around the ground in the loss to the Giants but allowed 34-year-old and direct opponent Shane Mumford to amass a game-high eight clearances.

Buckley pointed to Cameron as "one of the better performed players" at VFL level when speaking following the 30-point loss to the Giants.

Should Cameron play his first game of the season, it would provide the Pies another marking option and allow Mason Cox to play as a permanent forward as he did against the Eagles last year with three goals from four contested marks.

The Pies currently rank 16th in the competition for marks inside 50 and have taken just 13 from 105 inside 50s in the past fortnight since Jamie Elliott's fractured leg.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'You can't be 1-3 and sit on your hands': Buckley flags changes for wounded Pies Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says his team needs to turn things around quickly ahead of a trip to Perth

Trey Ruscoe – who played in the opening two rounds – will be in consideration as a marking option along with Will Kelly, who has played two games back at VFL level from a collarbone surgery.

Draftee Finlay Macrae will be strongly discussed as a like-for-like midfield replacement for Adams after a series of strong outings in the VFL practice matches alongside Caleb Poulter.

Macrae, the brother of Western Bulldogs All-Australian Jack, has impressed in match simulation at Pies training in the early parts of the season.

Next Generation Academy Graduate Reef McInnes is also in the mix after two games back from a pre-season finger injury, while the Pies will consider last week's medical sub Levi Greenwood for a tagging role.

Reef McInnes at Collingwood training in March. Picture: Getty Images

The veteran limited Tim Kelly to 13 disposals in the elimination final last year with the ex-Cat again looking the most dangerous of the Eagles' midfield options with Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo out injured.

Tyler Brown, who was dropped from the AFL side to face the Giants, will be another in the frame to tackle the Eagles.

The Pies could also contemplate Irishman Mark Keane for a role in defence against the Eagles' trio of marking talls Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Oscar Allen.

Meantime, a decision will need to be made on Brayden Sier after he was subbed out in the second half against the Giants with gastro.