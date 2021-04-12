A fan checks in before the round two match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on March 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises that for two matches in round five of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season a ticketing data collection trial will take place to assist the league in getting back to 100 per cent capacity for matches in Victoria.

When purchasing tickets online, all fans will be required to enter the name and contact number of each person attending the match. Previously fans would only need to enter one person's details in the attending group.

Should members or fans have dependants they are purchasing for (or someone that doesn't have a mobile number) they will be able to enter their own contact details on their behalf. Example being a family attending and parent enters their mobile number for the child attending with them.

The aim is to assist the Victorian Government obtaining the contact details of all fans attending to the matches to best assist with contact tracing. Fans can be contacted faster and more efficiently in the event of a COVID-related outbreak.

We empathise that fans have had to change the way they may ordinarily purchase tickets and attend matches as we continue to navigate the pandemic and modify our behaviours - Kylie Rogers

A successful trial further mitigates community risk and assists the AFL's case to get back towards 100 per cent capacity in venues for matches.

>> The trial will be conducted in round five at the following matches:

Carlton v Port Adelaide, MCG

Ticketek is the venue ticketing agent

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Ticketmaster is the venue ticketing agent

AFL Executive General Manager Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers, thanked fans for their understanding so far this season and share in their enthusiasm to return to full capacity.

"We empathise that fans have had to change the way they may ordinarily purchase tickets and attend matches as we continue to navigate the pandemic and modify our behaviours," Ms Rogers said.

"Encouragingly the data shows fans have quickly adopted the digital ticketing process, and we thank them for embracing the required change.

"The trial this week will assist us in getting back to 100% capacity as soon as possible and eventually seeing members get back to their beloved reserved seats in stadium."

The four clubs will be in direct contact with their members to provide further assistance.

It is estimated that adding the contact details in during the ticketing purchase process should add only 30 seconds to one minute to the transaction time.

The AFL continues to work with the Victorian State Government on providing fans a pathway to 100 per cent capacity at the venues.