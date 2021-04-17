Jordan De Goey grabbing his phone during the round five match against West Coast. Picture: Screenshot

COLLINGWOOD has been issued a "please explain" by the AFL after stars Jordan De Goey and Jeremy Howe were spotted with their phones midway through Friday night's loss to West Coast.

The injured Magpies pair left the ground and headed for treatment in the change rooms, with De Goey (concussion/broken nose) caught on TV camera picking up two phones and giving one to Howe (hamstring).

AFL rules bar players from using their phones during games due to integrity concerns, with only 10 people per club allowed to access them.

Players are expected to hand over their phones to a club compliance officer before the start of each match before they are placed in a secure box.

An AFL spokesman confirmed it has requested the club explain the star duo's actions.

Collingwood's season is on thin ice at 1-4, and they face a defining match against Essendon next week.