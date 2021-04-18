THREE times a season the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers to award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one to make them a dual-position player (DPP).

Changes are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.

Champion Data constantly updates players’ positions for internal purposes. If they are playing in a secondary position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they will have that position added. They have employed the same rules, drawing on their own updates, to award DPPs ahead of round six.

Significant role changes, reduced interchanges and the need for players to be more flexible has seen a record number of players gain dual-position status in this rollout.

The next set of additions will occur after round 11 and then round 17.

Add DEFENDER

Jack Ziebell and Dyson Heppell are a couple of the big names to have found themselves playing in the back-50 this season. Their Fantasy points are flowing, especially Ziebell’s compared to his 2020 output, as the responsibility of taking kick-ins add some bonus points.

Ziebell’s teammate Aaron Hall has been doing some of his best work as a defender since shedding the medical sub tracksuit in round two, although he was concussed during North's loss to Geelong on Sunday.

Popular mid-priced player Nick Hind and cash cow Miles Bergman will add some handy flexibility with weekly line-ups and trading.

Player Club Initial Position New position Nick Hind Ess FWD DEF/FWD Dyson Heppell Ess MID DEF/MID Tom Cutler Ess MID DEF/MID Jayden Laverde Ess FWD DEF/FWD Sean Lemmens GCS FWD DEF/FWD Tom Atkins Geel FWD DEF/FWD Zach Tuohy Geel MID DEF/MID Jarman Impey Haw FWD DEF/FWD Shaun Burgoyne Haw FWD DEF/FWD Jayden Hunt Melb FWD DEF/FWD Jack Ziebell NM FWD DEF/FWD Aaron Hall NM FWD DEF/FWD Miles Bergman Port FWD DEF/FWD Jack Sinclair St K MID DEF/MID George Hewett Syd MID DEF/MID Bailey Dale WB FWD DEF/FWD

All smiles for Dyson Heppell. Picture: AFL Photos

Add MIDFIELDER

The addition of midfield status isn’t usually Fantasy relevant as coaches normally pick the players in the lesser position (ie. not in the midfield), but it does add flexibility.

It is interesting, however, to see which players are playing through the midfield or on the wing.

An interesting side-note is that Zac Williams, who was DEF only, is now listed internally by Champion Data as a MID/FWD (his midfield time was greater than his forward role, therefore that is why he added MID status).

Player Club Initial position New position Zac Williams Carl DEF DEF/MID Jack Crisp Coll DEF DEF/MID Jack Lukosius GCS DEF DEF/MID Mark O'Connor Geel DEF DEF/MID Lachie Ash GWS DEF DEF/MID Chad Wingard Haw FWD MID/FWD Josh Mahony NM FWD MID/FWD Jaidyn Stephenson NM FWD MID/FWD Zak Butters Port FWD MID/FWD Hunter Clark St K DEF DEF/MID Callum Mills Syd DEF DEF/MID Liam Duggan WCE DEF DEF/MID

Jack Lukosius takes a breather. Picture: AFL Photos

Add RUCK

Out of necessity, Peter Wright, Chris Burgess and Shaun McKernan have had to shoulder some of the ruck load in the early rounds. While not massively Fantasy Classic relevant (Burgess, maybe), they could be a Godsend for deeper draft leagues… or those who have no options for an injured ruck.

Player Club Initial position New position Peter Wright Ess FWD RUC/FWD Christopher Burgess GCS DEF DEF/RUC Shaun McKernan St K FWD RUC/FWD

Add FORWARD

More players added FWD status than any other position. This is mostly due to a significant number of midfielders who are spending time forward rather than on the bench due to the reduced interchanges.

Fantasy favourites Nat Fyfe, Lachie Hunter and Josh Kelly are the big names who are now available as MID/FWDs. The trio have averaged more than 100 on multiple occasions and are in the mix to be among the top forwards for the season.

They should be high on your trade radar after dropping some cash in Fantasy Classic.

Draft coaches will be pleased to see Devon Smith and Jack Billings able to be switched from their midfield.

Popular cash cows Tom Powell, Will Phillips, Charlie Lazzaro, Errol Gulden and Lachlan McNeil have the added flexibility of being able to be moved forward.

Player Club Initial position New position Marc Murphy Carl MID MID/FWD Josh Daicos Coll MID MID/FWD Cale Hooker Ess DEF DEF/FWD Devon Smith Ess MID MID/FWD Nat Fyfe Frem MID MID/FWD Sean Darcy Frem RUC RUC/FWD Lachie Weller GCS MID MID/FWD Brandan Parfitt Geel MID MID/FWD Josh Kelly GWS MID MID/FWD Jonathon Ceglar Haw RUC RUC/FWD Justin Koschitzke Haw DEF DEF/FWD Tom Sparrow Melb MID MID/FWD Josh Walker NM DEF DEF/FWD Will Phillips NM MID MID/FWD Charlie Lazzaro NM MID MID/FWD Tom Powell NM MID MID/FWD Jack Billings St K MID MID/FWD Errol Gulden Syd MID MID/FWD Lachie Hunter WB MID MID/FWD Lachlan McNeil WB MID MID/FWD Tim English WB RUC RUC/FWD

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.