The AFL advises that after a successful pilot of two matches in Round Five, the ticketing data collection trial will take place at all matches in Victoria from Round Six to further assist the league in getting back to 100 per cent capacity for matches.

When purchasing tickets online all fans will be required to enter the name and contact number of each person attending the match. Previously fans would only need to enter one person's details in the attending group.

Should members or fans have dependants they are purchasing for (or someone that doesn't have a mobile number) they will be able to enter their own contact details on their behalf. Example being a family attending and parent enters their mobile number for the child attending with them.

The aim is to assist the Victorian Government obtaining the contact details of all fans attending to the matches to best assist with contact tracing. Fans can be contacted faster and more efficiently in the event of a Covid related outbreak.

By extending the trial to additional matches it further mitigates community risk and assists the AFL's case to get back towards 100 per cent capacity in venues for matches.

AFL Executive General Manager Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers, thanked fans for their understanding so far this season.

"We empathise that fans have had to adapt this season and we appreciate their patience and willingness as we continue to navigate the pandemic and modify our behaviours," Ms Rogers said

"The trial this past weekend worked extremely well and provided valuable data for the Victorian Government.

"By extending it to all matches in Victoria it will further assist us in getting back to 100 per cent capacity as soon as possible and eventually seeing members get back to their reserved seats in stadium."

The trial data showed that adding the contact details in during the ticketing purchase process only added an average of 22 seconds to the transaction time.

The competing clubs will provide ongoing further information to their members ahead of on-sale.

The current capacity at Victoria venues is 75 per cent capacity and the AFL continues to work with the Victorian State Government on providing fans a pathway to 100 per cent capacity at the venues.