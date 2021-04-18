SELECTION dramas once again made it hard for Fantasy coaches and their decision-making this round.

Leon Cameron is public enemy No.1 after he continued to keep rookie ruck sensation Matthew Flynn (DNP) on the sidelines. Averaging 83 in his first three matches, the third most-selected player (52 per cent of the competition) was held out of the team for the second consecutive week after being managed the week prior.

Cat Jordan Clark (DNP) was omitted for Sunday evening's clash with the Roos and was named as the medical substitute.

Injuries also make life hard for Fantasy coaches with some forced trades coming up. Pies duo Jordan De Goey (3) and Jeremy Howe (14) have been ruled out for the Anzac Day blockbuster while Essendon lost Jordan Ridley (15) through concussion.

The last game of the round saw Patrick Dangerfield (72) tweak his ankle and Aaron Hall (35) subbed out with concussion. Hall was awarded dual-position status based on his role in the backline.

Fantasy Pig of the week

There were a lot of questions in the pre-season about how the Fantasy points would be shared around at the Bulldogs due to the inclusion of Adam Treloar. The player who was thought by some to suffer the most was Josh Dunkley (151). However, he top scored for the round and has the most Fantasy points for the season after five rounds. Dunkley had a fantastic statline of 38 disposals, six marks, eight tackles and two goals as the Western Bulldogs notched a big win against the Suns.

Honourable mentions

It was a bounce-back week for some premiums who haven't set the world on fire so far this year. Lachie Neale (145) matched his breakeven after dropping $197k in the first four weeks. Eagles trio Liam Duggan (148), Jack Redden (142) and Andrew Gaff (131) had a big Friday night, proving midfielders against the Pies are in for decent returns. It's not just hitouts that makes Max Gawn (131) a top two ruck. He found plenty of ball around the ground, taking 10 marks and collecting 26 disposals. Jack Ziebell (140) has been a Draft favourite this year. He scored 39 of his points by playing on when taking the kick-ins.

Top scorers

1. Josh Dunkley (151)

2. Liam Duggan (148)

3. Lachie Neale (145)

4. Jack Redden (142)

5. Jack Ziebell (140)

6. Marcus Bontempelli (133)

7. Andrew McGrath (133)

8. Andrew Gaff (131)

9. Max Gawn (131)

10. Jarryd Lyons (130)

Dunkley's tumbler continues fast start Josh Dunkley has kicked a brilliant tumbling goal to continue the Bulldogs' fast start

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round five:

5 – Jy Farrar (86) Gold Coast, FWD

Made his debut in round 18 last season with a modest score of 31, Farrar played his second game for the Suns in round five with an eye-catching performance. Playing in defence, the 24-year-old managed to take eight marks to go with his 21 disposals and put his hand up as a cheap option to consider.

4 – Jordan Butts (82) Adelaide, DEF

Took an equal game-high nine marks to help send his price north.

3 – Archie Perkins (82) Essendon, MID/FWD

Game number three was Perkins' best with 20 disposals to his name.

2 – Tom Powell (73) North Melbourne, MID

Good old reliable Powell. Gets it done week in, week out.

1 – Jordon Sweet (73) Western Buldogs, FWD

The 23-year-old stepped up giving Stef Martin a well-deserved rest.

LEADERBOARD: Errol Gulden 11, Chad Warner 11, Matt Flynn 8, James Jordon 7, Daniel McKenzie 5, Tom Powell 5, Braeden Campbell 4.

Rage trades

Jordan De Goey (3) – Yes, he busted his nose and was concussed … but his forced week off and significant price decrease for such a low score makes this sting even more for the 11 per cent of the competition still holding JDG.

Changkuoth Jiath (38) – The second most traded-in player this round off the back of his 100 and 102 in the last two weeks came back to earth this round.

James Worpel (47) – With an ADP of 60, Worpel's average of 59 has been a major letdown for those who took him as their second midfielder in Fantasy Draft.

Devon Smith (56) – Thankfully he has gained FWD status so you can have him clogging up a bench spot up forward in your Draft team rather than a midfield spot.

