New Collingwood president Mark Korda claps the team off the field after a game in 2021. Picture: AAP

COLLINGWOOD has appointed long-time director Mark Korda as its new president after Eddie McGuire's resignation two months ago.

A board meeting on Wednesday ratified Korda, who has served on the board since 2007, as the Pies' 13th president after McGuire's sudden departure in February.

Korda had been instated as a co-president alongside fellow director Peter Murphy in the days after McGuire's 23-year tenure ended.

The Pies also moved to appoint Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson as a new director to replace McGuire on the eight-person board.

Korda, who hasn't spoken publicly since McGuire's exit, is expected to address the Pies members in a video message on Thursday morning.

"Collingwood has long held a place in my life and I take on this role with the strong belief that we have in our possession a wonderful legacy, a strength and spirit with which we must seek to do and be better," Korda said in a club statement on Wednesday night.

"We have challenges but great people and passion to meet them.

"Collingwood has been made by many and it will take many to drive it forward. I thank Peter Murphy for his support, particularly over recent months, and his determination to see Collingwood continue to flourish. We have worked closely and talked daily over the past months and will continue to do so. I welcome Neil to the board.

Mark Korda has been appointed Collingwood's 13th president. Picture: via collingwoodfc.com.au

"I also thank and pay tribute to Eddie for a contribution that may be the equal of any in the club's 129-year history. His time was a transformational one that we must honour by creating a new age of prosperity and growth for Collingwood.

"There is a collaborative commitment from the board to serve our club and create real progress that will live on through those who follow."

McGuire resigned from his position effectively immediately amidst the fallout of the club's 'Do Better' report that uncovered "systemic racism" at the club.

Korda was the co-founder of investment and advisory group KordaMentha where he remains a partner focusing on corporate insolvency and business restructures.