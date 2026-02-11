Free agent Ben King insists his feelings about the Suns haven't changed ahead of a big contract call

Ben King during the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AHEAD of one of the biggest decisions of his career, free agent forward Ben King has described his “love” for Gold Coast and desire to see it achieve success.

King, about to enter his eighth season since being drafted by the Suns with pick No.6 in 2018, is one of the hottest names in this year’s free agency pool.

The 25-year-old has been chosen to play for Victoria in Saturday’s AAMI AFL Origin game off the back of kicking 71 goals last season.

Ben King in action during a Gold Coast training session on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Speaking at Brisbane Airport before heading to Perth, King said he wouldn’t be listening to possible pitches from his Victorian teammates that played for rival clubs.

“The way I feel about the Suns hasn’t changed. I love the football club and am really passionate about it,” he said.

“I know we’re on the track to success.

“The contract will take care of itself. My manager does a lot of that and allows me to focus on football.”

Speculation linking King to a Victorian return has been an almost annual sport since he was drafted, but the full-forward said it hadn’t bothered him previously and it certainly won’t now.

“It’s been something I’ve heard a lot throughout my career, and I’ve learnt to block it out and focus on what I’m doing and make my decision in my own time," he said.

“This will be no different.

“We’re set for a great year and have a great crew of people, and we’re headed somewhere really special and I’m really grateful to be a part of that.”

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson, who is also part of the Victorian team, said the Suns had experience in dealing with high-profile contract decisions following Matt Rowell’s similar experience last year.

“It’s on me as a captain to create an environment that he wants to stay,” Anderson said.

“Everyone deals with free agency across all 18 teams, and we’ll be doing our best as a club to make sure the environment is really good, and somewhere he wants to stay.”

King has kicked 255 goals in 120 games to be the leading goalkicker in Gold Coast history.