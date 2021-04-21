Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

FOLLOWING the dual-position additions earlier this week, the forward line is bolstered by some names that look set to be among the best Fantasy picks for the rest of the year.

Fremantle star Nat Fyfe has been a consistent 100-plus averaging player throughout his career and looks set to have enough of a stint in the midfield to be a relevant player. Jack Ziebell has been outstanding this year. His scoring across the first five rounds in his new defensive role has seen career-best numbers, including 140 at the weekend where he managed to rack up 39 points from kick-ins alone.

Just missing out of Roy's top-six available forwards is Lachie Hunter, who averaged 119 last season, the fourth-highest in the competition.

In Roy's Rollin' 22, the squad he believes will be top-scoring players for the rest of the season, Josh Kelly bumps the Bulldog in a line-ball decision.

Roy discusses his best 22 on the latest episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast as The Traders prepare for round six.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out after surgery.

3:00 - The Giants confirmed Matthew Flynn will play this weekend.

7:00 - Jack Ziebell is among the most popular players traded in this week. His form is amazing, can we trust him long-term?

10:30 - The most traded out player is Jordan Clark following his omission last Sunday.

15:50 - Roy looks at his Rollin' 22, starting with some new names in the back line.

18:10 - Tom Mitchell is about to go whack and despite his average not being as high as others, he's a top eight midfielder.

21:15 - In a shock to many, Jack Ziebell is ranked as Roy's second best forward.

27:00 - It was splitting hairs, but Josh Kelly gets the nod over fellow DPP recipient, Lachie Hunter.

30:00 - Calvin's job is pretty easy these days with Max Gawn the walk-up No.1 captain option.

33:10 - Your VC should be about chasing players with ceilings, rather than safety.

35:25 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

38:45 - Thoughts on Atu Bosenavulagi as a cheap cash cow.

43:30 - Do you move Isaac Cumming to Lachie Sholl or Bailey Smith to a premium midfielder?

48:00 - Pay up for Zach Merrett or bank some cash for an under-priced midfielder such as Adam Treloar and bank the cash?

