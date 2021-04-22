Bombers star Jake Stringer in action during the Anzac Day match in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

UP TO 85,000 people will be allowed into the MCG for two blockbuster games this weekend, with the Victorian government lifting crowd numbers at the home of football.

Capacity has been capped at 75 per cent in Victoria for the past month, but that will increase to 85 per cent.

Health authorities declined requests for restrictions at sporting venues to be scrapped altogether.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'I get goosebumps': Pies, Dons on their Anzac Day blockbuster Collingwood and Essendon players on why it's so special to play on such an important day

But the increase of 10,000 comes in time for Saturday night's mammoth clash between undefeated Melbourne and reigning premiers Richmond, as well as the traditional Anzac Day match involving Collingwood and Essendon.

With Perth crowds now unrestricted, last Friday night's clash between West Coast and the Magpies attracted an AFL season-high of 54,159 fans.

>> Please help support veterans and their families in time of need. Donate online at anzacappeal.com.au

In South Australia, the state government has delcared a full house will be allowed at the Adelaide Oval from May 8, which could bring about a crowd of more than 50,000 fans for the round eight showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

A further 10,000 tickets to the Essendon-Collingwood match will be available for MCC members, AFL members and the general public from 1pm AEST Friday.

All club members who wanted a ticket were able to purchase one in the initial release.