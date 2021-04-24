GEELONG has shot into form with a 97-point demolition of a listless West Coast in Jeremy Cameron's first game for the Cats.
Trailing by five points at quarter-time, Geelong caught fire to kick 13 consecutive goals - including 10.1 to 0.1 in the second term - to embarrass the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.
The Cats piled on 20 of the last 22 goals to run out 21.10 (136) to 5.9 (39) winners and inflict Adam Simpson with his heaviest defeat in eight seasons as Eagles coach.
CATS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
It was West Coast's worst loss since 2009, when they also went down by 97 points against St Kilda.
During the first five rounds, the Cats showed none of the spark which took them to last year's Grand Final.
But the dismantling of a fellow finals contender is guaranteed to put the rest of the competition on notice.
Without superstar Patrick Dangerfield for up to two months, former GWS ace Cameron made a welcome appearance after a series of hamstring issues kept him on the sidelines since his high-profile arrival at Geelong during the off-season.
Cameron, like the rest of his team, looked flat early, but came alive with two goals in the second quarter to earn a standing ovation from the Geelong faithful.
The nine-time Giants leading goalkicker combined seamlessly with fellow key forward Tom Hawkins, who presented Cameron with his jumper before the match, as both players booted three goals each.
Midfielder Mitch Duncan kicked a career-high four goals, including bombing a torpedo through from 60m after the half-time siren.
Geelong's only concern from the percentage-boosting result was late hamstring injuries to hardworking Irishman Mark O'Connor and defender Jake Kolodjashnij.
The Eagles' horror day worsened when star defender Jeremy McGovern was subbed out of the game with a groin injury.
Their preparation was impacted with all players having to be tested for COVID-19 due to Perth entering a snap three-day lockdown.
West Coast slipped to a 3-3 record having lost all three games on the road this season.
Tom and Jezza Show
Round six marked the first time big-name recruit Jeremy Cameron had lined up in Geelong colours, having overcome a hamstring injury. In a showery game not necessarily suited to the big key forwards, all eyes were on the new dynamic of Tom Hawkins and Cameron. The former mostly played deeper with the new kid on the block pushing up the ground, but the biggest beneficiary appeared to be Gary Rohan, no longer matched up against the opposition's second-best defender. The trio kicked three apiece, while Hawkins had 11 score involvements.
Eagles' injury woes continue
Conceding 10 goals was only one part of West Coast's concerns in the second term, with acting captain Jeremy McGovern subbed out with what appeared to be a right groin injury. The Eagles will be hoping to regain former captain Shannon Hurn (calf) and spearhead Josh Kennedy (ankle) next week, but after being well beaten around the ball – recording 136 fewer disposals – the extended absence of Elliot Yeo (groin) and Luke Shuey (hamstring) will continue to be keenly felt.
Hot and cold Cats find the on-switch
It would be fair to say Geelong has been less than inspiring in the opening portion of the season, just scraping over the line against Brisbane and Hawthorn and a scrappy victory over lowly North Melbourne. This was the first time we've seen the Cats in full flight, and it was without superstar Patrick Dangerfield (ankle surgery). Mitch Duncan was superb as a linking player, kicking four of his own, as was the occasionally flighty duo Gryan Miers and Gary Rohan. The Cats' percentage rose by 23, and they face the undermanned Sydney next week.
GEELONG 2.3 12.4 18.7 21.10 (136)
WEST COAST 3.2 3.3 4.4 5.9 (39)
GOALS
Geelong: Duncan 4, Cameron 3, Rohan 3, Hawkins 3, Henderson 2, Miers, Stanley, Close, O'Connor, Henry, Menegola
West Coast: Allen 2, Vardy, Brander, Darling
BEST
Geelong: Duncan, Guthrie, Selwood, Stewart, Hawkins, Henry, Smith
West Coast: Gaff, Redden, Witherden, Darling
INJURIES
Geelong: Kolodjashnij (hamstring), O'Connor (left hamstring)
West Coast: McGovern (right groin)
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Clark (replaced Kolodjashnij)
West Coast: Ainsworth (replaced McGovern)