Charlie Cameron of the Lions celebrates a goal during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has pushed past a plethora of injury scares and a six-goal haul from Carlton's Harry McKay to beat the Blues by 18 points for their second AFL win on the bounce.

The Lions lost Darcy Gardiner to concussion in the first term while Lachie Neale (ankle), Mitch Robinson (eye), Dan McStay (head knock) and Harris Andrews (head knock) all had treatment throughout Saturday evening's clash at Marvel Stadium.

Hugh McCluggage's class stood out in his 33 disposals while Eric Hipwood pushed past an early hip complaint to kick three goals as the Lions shrugged off the Blues - and their own wastefulness - to prevail 15.13 (103) to 12.13 (85).

Sam Walsh (33 touches) was again brilliant for the Blues while McKay thrashed Brisbane vice-captain Harris Andrews.

Carlton got off to a bright start, drawing first blood when Patrick Cripps slipped a handball to Mitch McGovern, who prodded home from just inside 50.

Brisbane managed to remain within touching distance at quarter-time despite their wastefulness while Neale went down holding his ankle late in the quarter after getting it caught underneath his body.

The Brownlow Medallist looked proppy early in the second quarter but was able to run off the injury and play out the game.

Neale could also be cited for making contact with umpire Matthew Nicholls when he touched the official on the arm to get his attention after having his eyebrow split open in the second quarter.

After quarter-time, Brisbane exploded and looked set to leave a listless Carlton in their wake.

Deven Robertson steered through his first AFL goal on the run to put the Lions in front, while Hipwood kicked three for the quarter.

Carlton's second term could best be summed up by a bizarre moment when Liam Stocker sprayed an attempted pass from the back pocket off the side of his boot through the big sticks for a rushed behind.

Despite their dominance, Brisbane led by just 26 points at the major break, keeping the door open for the Blues and McKay almost busted it down.

The key forward, with heavy strapping around his thigh, took two big contested marks and booted three goals to spark the Blues at the start of the third term with Carlton cutting the deficit to seven points.

But the Blues were unable to maintain the rage, with Cripps and Eddie Betts both wasteful in front of goal, while Brisbane's late surge nudged the three-quarter time margin back out to 25 points.

From there, the Lions kept Carlton at arm's length.

Lachie in hot water?

Reigning Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale will have a nervous wait for Sunday's Match Review findings after he touched the umpire in the second quarter. Neale copped a knock at the bottom of a pack and had blood streaming from his face when he appeared to reach out and touch umpire Matthew Nicholls. While there was no malice in the contact, Tom Hawkins was suspended for one match for a similar incident in 2018. Neale had a strong match after suffering an early ankle injury that left him hobbled for much of the first quarter.

When Harry dominated Harris

Carlton spearhead Harry McKay continued his breakout season with another massive outing at Marvel Stadium. McKay dominated his match-up with All-Australian Harris Andrews to finish with six majors, although it could have been more had he kicked straight. It continues his love affair under the roof at Marvel Stadium after he managed seven at the venue against Fremantle in round three. McKay now has 22 goals from six games and is a legitimate chance for the Coleman Medal.

Eddie's radar surprisingly off

Carlton veteran Eddie Betts is normally lethal in front of goal and he'll be wondering how he finished Saturday night's clash without a major. With the margin hovering around 20 points midway through the third quarter, Betts had a simple set shot from 20m out that he pushed wide. Less than two minutes later he found himself in space in the pocket for what would normally be a regulation checkside finish from the master, but he again failed to hit the target. Betts finished with 0.4, which was his worst outing in front of goal since he kicked 0.4 against Brisbane in 2010.

CARLTON 3.5 5.7 9.11 12.13 (85)

BRISBANE 2.3 9.9 13.12 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Carlton: McKay 6, Murphy 2, McGovern 2, Walsh, Curnow

Brisbane: Hipwood 3, Cameron 3, Robertson 2, McStay, McInerney, Zorko, Ah Chee, Lyons, McCarthy, Daniher

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, McKay, Curnow, Jones, Weitering, Docherty

Brisbane: McCluggage, Lyons, Zorko, Robertson, Rich, Neale

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Brisbane: Gardiner (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Kennedy

Brisbane: T.Berry (replaced Gardiner)