Brisbane's Lachie Neale grimaces in pain after suffering an ankle injury against Carlton in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BROWNLOW medallist Lachie Neale will be put under the knife on Monday to repair an ankle injury sustained in Saturday's win over Carlton.

Neale limped off during the first quarter after clutching his right ankle in a tackle before playing out the game with 24 disposals from more than 80 per cent game time.

It was part of a rough afternoon for the 27-year-old, who also came from the ground with a blood rule. While alerting the umpire of the knock to his head, Neale made contact with the officiating umpire and was handed a $1500 fine on Sunday evening by the Match Review Officer.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions pair go down in first quarter Darcy Gardiner has been subbed out early with concussion while Lachie Neale suffered a potential ankle injury, both in the opening term

A clearer timeline on Neale's recovery is expected in the days following his surgery.

The Lions play Port Adelaide, Fremantle, Gold Coast and Richmond over the next month, while the rehabilitation from the ankle setback is also expected to give Neale further time to assist an ongoing back injury he's carried through the first six weeks of the season.