The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday matches of Round Six has been completed. Three charges were laid with one other incident requiring an explanation.

Charges Laid:

Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with a first offence of Making Unnecessary or Unreasonable Contact with an Umpire (Mat Nicholls), during the second quarter of the Round Six match between Carlton and the Brisbane Lions, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday April 24.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on available evidence, the incident was assessed as Making Unnecessary or Unreasonable Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Levi Casboult, Carlton, has been charged with Kneeing Ryan Lester, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round Six match between Carlton and the Brisbane Lions, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday April 24.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Ethan Hughes, Fremantle, during the first quarter of the Round Six match between Fremantle and North Melbourne, played at Optus Stadium on Saturday April 24.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Fremantle players remonstrate with Jy Simpkin after his strike on Ethan Hughes. Picture: AFL Photos

Incident assessed:

Contact between Richmond’s Shane Edwards and Melbourne’s Clayton Oliver from the second quarter of Saturday’s match between Melbourne and Richmond was assessed. The ball is thrown up on the wing. The ball is then tapped to Clayton Oliver who takes possession of the ball before handballing to a teammate. After disposing of the football, Oliver is met by Richmond’s Shane Edwards. Edwards gets to a stationary position before turning his body to brace when he makes contact with player Oliver. It was determined by the MRO that the action was not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.