SYDNEY'S tall stocks have taken another hit with Sam Reid the latest big man to go down.

The Swans have suffered injuries to several key players in recent weeks and their stunning start to the season has now stalled.

As well as Reid, they will now be without midfielder-turned-defender George Hewett (concussion) as they look to bounce back from two losses in a row.

Superstar forward Lance Franklin (bone bruising) and ruckman Tom Hickey (knee) were already missing from the team that lost to Gold Coast by 40 points, as well as key defenders Dane Rampe (finger) and Tom McCartin (hamstring).

Reid is set to join his tall teammates on the sidelines and miss "a couple of weeks" after hurting his calf during the loss to the Suns.

The 29-year-old played in the ruck for much of the match against Gold Coast, in the absence of Hickey, picking up 18 hitouts to go with nine disposals.

The 2012 premiership forward hurt his calf in the pre-season last year and later had knee surgery that delayed his return until round eight. The Swans said this injury is unrelated to Reid’s previous calf concerns.

Nick Blakey is in doubt for the crucial match against Geelong at the SCG on Saturday night, following a heavy collision in the first quarter against the Suns that left him with a badly corked thigh.

The Swans Academy product spent about 20 minutes off the field after the clash, returning to play a total of 43 per cent game time but and only picking up another three disposals as his movement was severely restricted.

"He obviously got the cork, he's better today than what he was yesterday," John Longmire said.

"It's a day-by-day thing, we'll see how the week pans out."

With Reid joining Franklin on the sidelines, and Blakey likely to be unavailable for a potential move back to the forward line, the Swans could look to recall Logan McDonald after the tall forward was rested with a run in the VFL.

The No.4 pick in last year’s NAB AFL Draft had a combined four kicks and no goals in the previous two games against Essendon and Greater Western Sydney, and only managed a couple of kicks and one goal in the VFL.

But Longmire said he won’t look to stats when deciding whether McDonald should be considered for selection this week.

"We thought he could do with less load. So the plan was to do that, just to play him for the first half, which he did. Hopefully he feels well this week," the Sydney coach said.

"We've got to pick out what's best for the team, and what's best for Logan. It's a combination of both."

The Swans have injury concerns at the other end too, after McCartin sat out the Gold Coast match with hamstring tightness and co-captain Rampe missed a second week following surgery on a broken finger.

The key defenders would be the likely match-ups for Geelong's twin towers Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron, but while Longmire was hopeful he would have one of them play this week he wasn’t confident he’ll be able to call on both.

"Tommy was pretty close last week, so we're hoping if he gets through training this week he'll be right," he said.

"We're not quite sure yet with 'Ramps'.

"He's done it [come back quicker than expected] before, but we'll be absolutely guided by the surgeon, which he hasn't seen yet."