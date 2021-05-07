Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley addresses his players against Essendon in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMNING statistics highlight just how much Collingwood's defence has been exposed in its horror past month.

The Pies, who prepare for a face-saving clash against North Melbourne on Saturday, have fallen to 1-6 with coach Nathan Buckley admitting his side had lost its "defensive DNA" last week.

After two seasons ranked inside the top-three sides for defence, the Pies rank 11th in 2021 and will send Darcy Moore back against the Roos after a failed three-week trial in attack.

PIES POINTS CONCEDED PER GAME (H&A)

Season Points against H&A rank 2017 89.2 #10 2018 77.2 #8 2019 72.8 #2 2020* 51.8* #3 2021 86.9 #11

*Quarters reduced by 20 per cent

The Pies have also conceded seven individual hauls of four goals or more to opposition players this season – with the Roos (five) the only other side with more than four.

Robert Harvey – who spent the past three seasons as midfield coach – assumed responsibility of the backline as part of a pre-season coaching re-shuffle after Matthew Boyd followed his defensive predecessor Justin Longmuir to Fremantle.

And Champion Data figures reveal how much Harvey's match-ups have been cut open by opposition sides in recent short bursts.

PIES CONCEDING INDIVIDUAL FOUR-GOAL HAULS

Season Hauls of 4+ 2017 7 2018 10 2019 8 2020* 4* 2021 7

*Quarters reduced by 20 per cent and 17-game season

With Moore forward against Gold Coast last Saturday, and tall Will Kelly – a player the Pies have moved to defence after a pre-season in attack – in the VFL, Brayden Maynard was forced to defend the bigger Josh Corbett at stages through the final term.

Playing his first game on the MCG, Corbett kicked the opening goal of the final term opposed to Chris Mayne, before booting two majors (for four in the match) and taking two contested marks on Maynard later in the quarter as the Suns ran away with victory.

Corbett cooks the Pies with three daggers Gold Coast's Josh Corbett piles on more misery for the Magpies with three early goals in the final term

It came just a week after Jack Madgen coughed up three of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's five goals in a blistering 18-minute patch on Anzac Day before the Pie was dropped to the VFL.

In the first week of Moore's trial against West Coast, Maynard was asked to defend Jack Darling when Jeremy Howe went down with a hamstring injury. Mark Keane, in his third career game, also conceded three goals to the rampaging Oscar Allen in a little over a half with Buckley and his coaching panel reserving the right to move Moore back – just as they did after half-time on Anzac Day.

And in round four against Greater Western Sydney, Isaac Quaynor allowed Toby Greene to bag five goals and win his side the game in 58 minutes before Maynard – Greene's usual match-up – was sent his way.

After the Pies "re-schooled their defensive shape" this week, former Pie Jaidyn Stephenson awaits at Marvel Stadium with a fascinating watch on who heads his way.

Frenemies: I think Jaidyn will kick five in the first quarter North and Pies players on what's in store for Jaidyn Stephenson ahead of his huge clash against old mates

PIES DEFENSIVE MATCH-UPS OF 30 MINS+ SINCE R4

Round 4 v GWS Mins Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded I. Quaynor v T. Greene 58 12 5 B. Maynard v T. Greene 48 6 0 D. Moore v H. Himmelberg 57 9 0 J. Roughead v J. Riccardi 51 4 1 J. Noble v X. O'Halloran 44 3 0 J. Howe v B. Hill 33 5 1

Round 5 v West Coast Mins Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded J. Roughead v J. Kennedy 98 5 1 B. Maynard v J. Darling 81 11 3 M. Keane v O. Allen 63 8 3 J. Crisp v J. Nelson 62 4 0 I. Quaynor v J. Cripps 54 5 0

Round 6 v Essendon Mins Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded J. Roughead v C. Hooker 98 6 0 I. Quaynor v A. McDonald-Tipungwuti 72 6 1 J. Madgen v A. McDonald-Tipungwuti 18 4 3 J. Noble v W. Snelling 42 7 1 J. Crisp v B. Ham 41 11 0 B. Maynard v J. Stringer 36 6 0 J. Madgen v H. Jones 33 3 0

Round 7 v Gold Coast Mins Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded J. Roughead v B. King 100 10 2 B. Maynard v J. Corbett 85 10 2 I. Quaynor v I. Rankine 65 8 1 J. Crisp v S. Flanders 38 3 0 J. Noble v S. Flanders 35 5 0 M. Keane v C. Burgess 36 7 1

FOUR-GOAL-PLUS HAULS AGAINST THE PIES IN 2021

5: Jack Darling, Oscar Allen (West Coast), Toby Greene (GWS)

4: Anthony McDonald-Tipunwuti (Essendon), Jeremy Finlayson (GWS), Josh Corbett (Gold Coast), Harry McKay (Carlton)