DAMNING statistics highlight just how much Collingwood's defence has been exposed in its horror past month.
The Pies, who prepare for a face-saving clash against North Melbourne on Saturday, have fallen to 1-6 with coach Nathan Buckley admitting his side had lost its "defensive DNA" last week.
After two seasons ranked inside the top-three sides for defence, the Pies rank 11th in 2021 and will send Darcy Moore back against the Roos after a failed three-week trial in attack.
PIES POINTS CONCEDED PER GAME (H&A)
|
Season
|
Points against
|
H&A rank
|
2017
|
89.2
|
#10
|
2018
|
77.2
|
#8
|
2019
|
72.8
|
#2
|
2020*
|
51.8*
|
#3
|
2021
|
86.9
|
#11
*Quarters reduced by 20 per cent
The Pies have also conceded seven individual hauls of four goals or more to opposition players this season – with the Roos (five) the only other side with more than four.
Robert Harvey – who spent the past three seasons as midfield coach – assumed responsibility of the backline as part of a pre-season coaching re-shuffle after Matthew Boyd followed his defensive predecessor Justin Longmuir to Fremantle.
And Champion Data figures reveal how much Harvey's match-ups have been cut open by opposition sides in recent short bursts.
PIES CONCEDING INDIVIDUAL FOUR-GOAL HAULS
|
Season
|
Hauls of 4+
|
2017
|
7
|
2018
|
10
|
2019
|
8
|
2020*
|
4*
|
2021
|
7
*Quarters reduced by 20 per cent and 17-game season
With Moore forward against Gold Coast last Saturday, and tall Will Kelly – a player the Pies have moved to defence after a pre-season in attack – in the VFL, Brayden Maynard was forced to defend the bigger Josh Corbett at stages through the final term.
Playing his first game on the MCG, Corbett kicked the opening goal of the final term opposed to Chris Mayne, before booting two majors (for four in the match) and taking two contested marks on Maynard later in the quarter as the Suns ran away with victory.
It came just a week after Jack Madgen coughed up three of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's five goals in a blistering 18-minute patch on Anzac Day before the Pie was dropped to the VFL.
In the first week of Moore's trial against West Coast, Maynard was asked to defend Jack Darling when Jeremy Howe went down with a hamstring injury. Mark Keane, in his third career game, also conceded three goals to the rampaging Oscar Allen in a little over a half with Buckley and his coaching panel reserving the right to move Moore back – just as they did after half-time on Anzac Day.
And in round four against Greater Western Sydney, Isaac Quaynor allowed Toby Greene to bag five goals and win his side the game in 58 minutes before Maynard – Greene's usual match-up – was sent his way.
After the Pies "re-schooled their defensive shape" this week, former Pie Jaidyn Stephenson awaits at Marvel Stadium with a fascinating watch on who heads his way.
PIES DEFENSIVE MATCH-UPS OF 30 MINS+ SINCE R4
|
Round 4 v GWS
|
Mins
|
Disposals Conceded
|
Goals Conceded
|
I. Quaynor v T. Greene
|
58
|
12
|
5
|
B. Maynard v T. Greene
|
48
|
6
|
0
|
D. Moore v H. Himmelberg
|
57
|
9
|
0
|
J. Roughead v J. Riccardi
|
51
|
4
|
1
|
J. Noble v X. O'Halloran
|
44
|
3
|
0
|
J. Howe v B. Hill
|
33
|
5
|
1
|
Round 5 v West Coast
|
Mins
|
Disposals Conceded
|
Goals Conceded
|
J. Roughead v J. Kennedy
|
98
|
5
|
1
|
B. Maynard v J. Darling
|
81
|
11
|
3
|
M. Keane v O. Allen
|
63
|
8
|
3
|
J. Crisp v J. Nelson
|
62
|
4
|
0
|
I. Quaynor v J. Cripps
|
54
|
5
|
0
|
Round 6 v Essendon
|
Mins
|
Disposals Conceded
|
Goals Conceded
|
J. Roughead v C. Hooker
|
98
|
6
|
0
|
I. Quaynor v A. McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
72
|
6
|
1
|
J. Madgen v A. McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
18
|
4
|
3
|
J. Noble v W. Snelling
|
42
|
7
|
1
|
J. Crisp v B. Ham
|
41
|
11
|
0
|
B. Maynard v J. Stringer
|
36
|
6
|
0
|
J. Madgen v H. Jones
|
33
|
3
|
0
|
Round 7 v Gold Coast
|
Mins
|
Disposals Conceded
|
Goals Conceded
|
J. Roughead v B. King
|
100
|
10
|
2
|
B. Maynard v J. Corbett
|
85
|
10
|
2
|
I. Quaynor v I. Rankine
|
65
|
8
|
1
|
J. Crisp v S. Flanders
|
38
|
3
|
0
|
J. Noble v S. Flanders
|
35
|
5
|
0
|
M. Keane v C. Burgess
|
36
|
7
|
1
FOUR-GOAL-PLUS HAULS AGAINST THE PIES IN 2021
5: Jack Darling, Oscar Allen (West Coast), Toby Greene (GWS)
4: Anthony McDonald-Tipunwuti (Essendon), Jeremy Finlayson (GWS), Josh Corbett (Gold Coast), Harry McKay (Carlton)