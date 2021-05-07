TEAMS have dropped and this biggest news to hit Fantasy coaches was the omission of Martin Frederick (DEF, $241,000). Fredrick has been great in recent weeks averaging 68 and although his Fantasy coaches thought that was enough, the Power coaching staff had other ideas.

Atu Bosenavulagi (FWD, $304,000) also finds himself out of the team along with Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000), who scored 67 on debut as Andrew Phillips comes in to replace him in the Bombers' line-up.

Popular rookie Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $253,000) joins the list of omissions, adding another red dot on our benches as coaches try to scrape together a team heading into round eight.

Yet to be named

Hawthorn v West Coast

Bulldogs v Carlton

Fremantle v Brisbane

NOTE: These teams will be announced Saturday at 6:20pm AEDT.

Most traded in

Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $193,000) – 17.1k

– 17.1k Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $575,000) – 7.8k

– 7.8k Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $674,000) – 7k

– 7k Ryan Byrnes (MID, $200,000) – 6.6k

– 6.6k Mathews Owies (FWD, $193,000) – 2k

Fantasy coaches are jumping on Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $674,000), who looked at home back on a wing with 126 but it’s the value of Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $575,000) that looks enticing.

In Hall’s game when he hasn’t been injured on wearing the vest, he has averaged 122 and with a juicy match-up on the door step, Fantasy coaches certainly like what they see.

Most traded out

Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $484,000) – 10.4k

– 10.4k Matt Flynn (RUC, $394,000) – 8.7k

– 8.7k Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $379,000) – 8.2k

– 8.2k James Rowe (FWD, $330,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Taylor Walker (FWD, $616,000) – 5.3k

Fantasy is a cruel game. For those who have served us so well this year… it’s time to be traded. Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $484,000) and James Rowe (FWD, $330,000) have been great selections this year but for the first time last week, they dropped in value, failing to reach their breakeven.

Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $379,000) and Matt Flynn (RUC, $394,000) both failed to make their respective teams last week and therefore, Fantasy coaches have shown them the door.

Best captains to come

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No.1 – Jack Ziebell v Collingwood

Collingwood gives up the most point to midfielders and defenders this year. Last week, the Gold Coast players took marks galore with Ellis (16), Collins (12), Powell (10), Miller (eight) and Bowes (seven) having a day out. Ziebell has shown piggish tendencies in defence this year with an average of 128 in his last five games. He has the potential to hit 150+ in this match-up, and that might even be before three-quarter time.

No.2 – Jack Macrae v Carlton

Over his career nine games against the Blues, Macrae has never scored under 100 with scores of 111 and 140 coming in his last two. Macrae has also hit 100+ in every game this year and with the Curnow tag expected to head towards Bontempelli as it has in the past, Macrae should be set for another nice score.

No.3 – Touk Miller v St Kilda

Ranked No.4 on form over the last three weeks, Miller has been getting it done. At home this year, he averages 137 and meets a team he scored 131 against last year.

No.4 – Tim Taranto v Essendon

Taranto has scored 120+ in three of his last five games. He has scored 136, 83 and 137 in his most recent games against the Bombers.

No.5 – Brodie Grundy v North Melbourne

Grundy has scored 119, 124 and 120 in his last three games but meets a team that held Max Gawn to just 72 last week. However, this was a “Gawn-Problem” as he only attended 58 per cent of the centre-bounces. Grundy will be better than this!

