Cody Weightman celebrates a goal with Marcus Bontempelli in the Bulldogs' clash with Port Adelaide in round nine, 2021.

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have bolstered their premiership credentials with a gutsy 19-point win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

In a see-sawing, high-pressure contest, the Dogs were able to withstand a late charge from the Power to win 15.6 (96) to 12.5 (77) in one of the games of the season.

Marcus Bontempelli (26 disposals and two goals) and Tom Liberatore (27 disposals and 12 clearances) starred for the Dogs, while up forward Aaron Naughton dominated with four goals.

The Bulldogs won the first six clearances of the game but struggled to make the most of this dominance until Josh Bruce took a strong contested mark in the goalsquare and kicked the Dogs' first goal at the nine-minute mark of the first term.

From there, their clearance supremacy started to be reflected on the scoreboard, with the Dogs adding another four consecutive goals including two to dangerous youngster Cody Weightman.

Cody Weightman has kicked two brilliant first-quarter goals to extend the Bulldogs' early advantage

Port Adelaide finally responded late in the term through Mitch Georgiades, but a classy running goal in the dying stages from Bontempelli lifted the margin to 25 points at quarter-time.

But after the Dogs won the clearances 16-5 in the first quarter, the Power midfield stood up in the second term.

Led by Ollie Wines, who won four second-term clearances, the Power surged to kick the first five goals of the term, including a long-range bomb from Hamish Hartlett.

By the time Wines snapped a goal from a forward-50 stoppage, the Power remarkably found themselves in front.

Ollie Wines' quick snap from the contest has given the Power back the lead since the early stages of the first quarter

Just when things looked to be spiraling out of control for the Dogs, Bontempelli slotted an important goal from a free kick to stem the bleeding.

The rest of the quarter was more of an armwrestle, but a late goal to Jason Johannisen gave the Dogs a one-point lead at the main break.

It was a high-pressure start to the third term, with ferocious tackling aplenty, but the Dogs slowly started to regain momentum.

They kicked the first four goals in the term, including two from Naughton who took an incredible high-flying mark deep inside 50.

Aaron Naughton has taken a super Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year contender and finished it off with the goal

It was again Georgiades who put an end to the Bulldogs' onslaught, kicking an important goal to keep the margin down to 19 points at three-quarter time.

Port Adelaide needed the first goal of the final term and it got one through Robbie Gray, whose shot on goal somehow bounced through the legs of Adam Treloar in the goalsquare.

Robbie Gray has kicked a ripping goal which left Adam Treloar embarrassed as it went between his legs

Charlie Dixon then decided to join the party, kicking his first two goals of the game and causing headaches for the Dogs' defenders.

But the Dogs refused to wilt. Weightman kicked a stunning goal over his head and Naughton soon followed with his fourth goal to seal a memorable away win for the Bulldogs.

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 8.2 9.4 12.5 (77)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.2 8.1 12.5 15.6 (96)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Fantasia 2, Georgiades 2, Dixon 2, Hartlett, Amon, Drew, Wines, Powell-Pepper, Gray

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 4, Weightman 3, Bontempelli 2, Bruce 2, Johannisen 2, McNeil, Hannan

BEST

Port Adelaide: Wines, Fantasia, Georgiades, Boak, Amon

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Naughton, Liberatore, Daniel, Weightman

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Clurey (jaw)

Western Bulldogs: Wood (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick (replaced Clurey)

Western Bulldogs: Hayden Crozier (replaced Wood)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval