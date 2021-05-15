Dustin Martin celebrates a goal against the Giants in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a week of enormous scrutiny following a fight in a nightclub, Richmond's Daniel Rioli has kicked the match-winner in a thrilling four-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

Giant Tim Taranto had a chance to be the hero, but opted to dribble kick while hard up against the goal-line, which Dylan Grimes desperately rushed through in the last minute of the game.

TIGERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

GWS had led by as much as 28 points midway through the third term, driven by a four-goal second quarter from recruit Jesse Hogan and some stunning midfield work by the likes of Jacob Hopper, Taranto, Callan Ward, Tom Green and Lachie Whitfield.

Hogan's game-breaking 10-minute burst left the Tigers on the deck, and there was only ever going to be one man to pull them up. Superstar Dustin Martin broke the run of four straight Giants goals, and followed up with a second seven minutes later.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v GWS The Tigers and Giants clash in round nine

The Tigers only had one fewer inside 50 to the main break, but such was the Giants' efficiency and aerial dominance in attack, the hosts went into the changerooms 21 points in arrears.

The magnets were flicked around in the second half, with intercept defender Nick Vlastuin starting in the middle and Noah Balta back in his customary key defensive role after a run in the ruck and up forward.

Martin, Liam Baker and youngster Riley Collier-Dawkins were instrumental in dragging the Tigers back into the game, as the previously imperious GWS midfield faltered.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard First AFL goal worth the wait for Collier-Dawkins Riley Collier-Dawkins conjures his first ever goal in the AFL with this lovely left-foot snap

The superstar's fourth goal, kicked just millimetres before the line, got the Tigers rolling in the fourth, before Rioli eventually took the lead.

Hopper (35 disposals and 11 clearances) was superb for the Giants, while ever-versatile Tiger Baker (33 and eight) shone with a rare stint in the midfield.

RICHMOND 3.0 6.2 10.5 13.9 (87)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 9.5 10.8 12.11 (83)



GOALS

Richmond: Martin 4, Aarts 2, Collier-Dawkins 2, Nankervis, Lynch, Castagna, Riewoldt, Rioli

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Ward, Kelly, Green, Greene, Hill, O'Halloran, Hopper, Lloyd



BEST

Richmond: Baker, Martin, Nankervis, Short, Collier-Dawkins, Naish

Greater Western Sydney: Hopper, Taranto, Hogan, Ward, Green, Taylor

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Perryman (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Ross (unused)

Greater Western Sydney: Bruhn (replaced Perryman)

Crowd: 18,798 at Marvel Stadium