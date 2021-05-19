RICHMOND is one of six teams with no chance of winning in round 10, according to our expert tipsters.
Riley Beveridge is leading the pack, two points clear of Nat Edwards, but will third-placed Mitch Cleary's bold prediction of a Greater Western Sydney victory see him gain some much-needed ground?
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - three points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 58
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 56
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - five points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 55
MITCH CLEARY
Brisbane – 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 55
DAISY PEARCE
Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 55
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 55
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 32 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 53
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 18 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 53
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 13 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 53
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane – eight points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 51
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Brisbane - 27 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 50
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 50
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Richmond
Carlton 9-3 Hawthorn
Geelong 12-0 Gold Coast
Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 12-0 St Kilda
Fremantle 7-5 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 2-10 West Coast
Collingwood 0-12 Port Adelaide
Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne