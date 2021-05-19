Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND is one of six teams with no chance of winning in round 10, according to our expert tipsters.

Riley Beveridge is leading the pack, two points clear of Nat Edwards, but will third-placed Mitch Cleary's bold prediction of a Greater Western Sydney victory see him gain some much-needed ground?

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - three points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 58

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 12 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 56

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - five points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 55

MITCH CLEARY

Brisbane – 11 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 55

DAISY PEARCE

Brisbane - 11 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 55

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 11 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 55

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 32 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 53

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 18 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 53

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 13 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 53

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – eight points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 51

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Brisbane - 27 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 50

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 26 points

Carlton

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 50

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Richmond

Carlton 9-3 Hawthorn

Geelong 12-0 Gold Coast

Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne

Western Bulldogs 12-0 St Kilda

Fremantle 7-5 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 2-10 West Coast

Collingwood 0-12 Port Adelaide

Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne