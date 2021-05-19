RICHMOND is one of six teams with no chance of winning in round 10, according to our expert tipsters.

Riley Beveridge is leading the pack, two points clear of Nat Edwards, but will third-placed Mitch Cleary's bold prediction of a Greater Western Sydney victory see him gain some much-needed ground?

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - three points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 58

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 56

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - five points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 55

MITCH CLEARY

Brisbane – 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 55

DAISY PEARCE

Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 55

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 55

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 32 points
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 53

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 18 points 
Carlton 
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast 
Port Adelaide
Essendon 

Last week: 6
Total: 53

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 13 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 53

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – eight points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 51

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Brisbane - 27 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 50

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 50

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Richmond
Carlton 9-3 Hawthorn
Geelong 12-0 Gold Coast
Adelaide 0-12 Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 12-0 St Kilda
Fremantle 7-5 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 2-10 West Coast
Collingwood 0-12 Port Adelaide
Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne

