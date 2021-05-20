PORT Adelaide is investigating claims their Indigenous jumper design - for the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds - was stolen from a South Australian artist.

Port unveiled their Indigenous jumper this week after a competition asking high school students to design the guernsey.

The winning entrant came from a 17-year-old (AFL.com.au has chosen not to name the woman), who said her design was inspired by designs she saw on social media.

The most heartbreaking part is wanting my art to be seen on my own merit, not because something like this happening. That's now been taken away from me - Elle Campbell

But artist Elle Campbell says the design is "my exact painting" she posted on social media and put on display at an exhibition in May 2019.

"Wow. This is MY painting, someone has submitted it as their own and PAFC are using it for their guernsey," Campbell wrote on Instagram.

"Feeling pretty heartbroken that another Aboriginal woman has stolen my artwork that not only means so much to me but it also one of my first paintings. The most heartbreaking part is wanting my art to be seen on my own merit, not because something like this happening. That's now been taken away from me."

All AFL clubs will wear Indigenous themed jumpers in Sir Doug Nicholls games in round 12 and 13 commencing on May 28.

The Power has now launched a probe into the design of its jumper after Campbell's comments.

"Port Adelaide is aware of allegations that surfaced on social media last night regarding the design of its Indigenous guernsey," the club said in a statement.

"The club is investigating the allegations and will not make further comment until it has all the information at hand."