WHERE would the likely No.1 pick at next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft be selected if he waited to be taken at the end-of-year national draft?

On the return of the Road to the Draft podcast for this season, North Melbourne's head of player personnel Scott Clayton joins the show to answer that question about likely top choice Jacob Edwards.

The Roos are set to take the No.1 pick into the mid-season draft and Clayton discusses what their potential recruit could bring and where he would rank in the overall draft pool (clue: it's very high!).

Also on the show Clayton reveals his thoughts on the leading talent available in the national draft pool, takes us behind the club's aggressive rebuild and discusses its priorities this off-season and whether it will be another busy period for the club in 2021.

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – Clayton discusses the Roos' rebuild and how it compares to other list overhauls he has seen at previous clubs.

4:50 – Are the Roos going to select Jacob Edwards with the No.1 pick at the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft? Clayton reveals the club's plans.

6:30 – A deeper look at the mid-season pool and how many picks the Kangaroos are planning to use.

8:00 – Clayton delves into the decision-making at last year's draft, including when the Kangaroos spotted young gun Tom Powell.

14:30 – We go inside the trade deal that saw former Magpie Jaidyn Stephenson land at Arden Street last year.

16:00 – Clayton gives his take on the top two standout prospects in this year's national draft, and who the club could have its eye on.

19:30 – An update on North Melbourne father-son prospects Jackson Archer and Darby Scott.

23:00 – Will North Melbourne be active in the off-season again or go to the draft?

25:10 – The club pursued Greater Western Sydney star Josh Kelly – will it go again with Kelly reaching free agency?

