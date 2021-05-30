ALTHOUGH there wasn't a crowd, there was a buzz around the AFL Fantasy community on Friday night as Jack Macrae racked up 147 points at Marvel Stadium.

Macrae was the most popular vice-captain of the round with 15 per cent of Fantasy Classic coaches using the captaincy loophole. 14 per cent made him captain straight up, guaranteeing bulk double points.

MOST POPULAR CAPTAINS R11



CAPTAINS

1?? Max Gawn (118) 21%

2?? Jack Macrae (147) 14%

3?? Brodie Grundy (69) 13%

4?? Zach Merrett (132) 5%



VICE CAPTAINS

1?? Jack Macrae (147) 15%

2?? Brodie Grundy (69) 12%

3?? Max Gawn (118) 7%

4?? Zach Merrett (132) 6%#AFLFantasy pic.twitter.com/piOhVoVIHr — AFL Fantasy (@AFLFantasy) May 29, 2021

The loophole can be used by putting the C on a non-playing player if your VC scores well, activating them as your captain due to the C having the DNP.

A challenge came this weekend when coaches wanted to give the C to Jack's brother Finlay as he wasn't in the 22. He was named as the medical substitute and came on when Brodie Grundy went down. Finlay scored 12 points and for the handful of coaches who left captaincy on him, they missed out on the 294 from Jack and ended up with 12.

NEW DPPs REVEALED Who's added an extra position this week?

It was similar for those with Harrison Jones as their potential non-playing player.

The key-position player was unlikely to be the sub on Saturday night as talls are rarely the types of players to be the 23rd man. A late change with Peter Wright (calf) replaced by Jones meant that Jones' 47 was doubled.

Not only were there stories of poor captains due to substitutes and late changes, some coaches also missed out on their 'gun' emergencies being counted. One of the hard luck stories was Macrae on field as the captain and Dayne Zorko, who scored 125, on the bench as the emergency that couldn't be counted.

Lessons learned.

Fantasy Pig of the week

A shift of venue didn't concern Touk Miller (160) as he racked up his highest score of the year. His statline of 37 disposals, nine marks, seven tackles and a goal was impressive as his Suns defeated the Hawks by six goals. Miller is enjoying a fantastic season averaging 118, the third highest in the competition yet he's owned by just one per cent of the competition. With half of his scores 130 or more, Miller is looking like one of the Fantasy Draft selections of the year with his average draft pick being 61.

Honourable mentions

Once again Jack Macrae (147) and Tim Taranto (143) were among the top scorers for the round, proving their worth as must-have premium midfielders. Zach Merrett (132) has also been a consistent pick. Mitch Robinson (147) and Jack Riewoldt (140) kicked four and five goals respectively as they posted their highest scores of the season. With a price tag under $500k, Isaac Heeney (135) was a downgrade from some of the fully priced cash cows. 14 marks and three goals a huge return!

Two incredible Riewoldt grabs, 17 years apart.



Which did you like more? — AFL (@AFL) May 30, 2021

Top scorers - round 11

Touk Miller 160 Mitch Robinson 147 Jack Macrae 147 Tim Taranto 143 Luke Dunstan 140 Jack Riewoldt 140 Dom Sheed 135 Isaac Heeney 135 Zach Merrett 132 Brandon Ellis 130 Ben Keays 129 Dayne Zorko 125 Jack Lukosius 125 Aaron Hall 124 Chris Mayne 123 Kyle Langford 123 Lachie Whitfield 122 Ollie Wines 121 Darcy Parish 120 Patrick Cripps 120

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 11:

5 – Sam Flanders (84) Gold Coast Suns, MID/FWD

Taken with the 11th pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, Flanders' 13th appearance was his best from a Fantasy perspective. The small forward was busy collecting 19 disposals and five marks as well as laying five tackles. Look to stash him in your Keeper League as his junior numbers were great, averaging 23 disposals and five marks at the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

4 – Ned Reeves (81) Hawthorn, RUC

Sharing duties with McEvoy, he managed 35 hitouts; more than the Suns' rucks combined.

3 – Deven Robertson (79) Brisbane Lions, MID/FWD

Still making cash and posting on-field worthy scores. 19 disposals, five marks and four tackles.

2 – Lachie Jones (73) Port Adelaide, DEF

A lot of faith showed by the club bringing him straight in off his ankle injury. Plenty of cash to make.

1 – Trent Bianco (71) Collingwood, DEF/MID

More than 14,000 coaches brought him in as the pick of the $170k players last week. Looks good.

LEADERBOARD: James Jordon 21, Tom Powell 15, Chad Warner 13, Matthew Flynn 12, Errol Gulden 11, Jy Farrar 7, Deven Roberton 6, Daniel McKenzie 5, Archie Perkins 5, Connor Menadue 5, James Rowe 5, Nik Cox 5, Ryan Byrnes 5, Caleb Poulter 5, Sam Flanders 5.

Rage trades

Riley Garcia (5) – You've gotta feel for the kid who was subbed out early due to a head knock. But you need to feel for the coaches who lucked out by making him their $170k player of choice when Trent Bianco delivered 71 for the same price.

Lachie Sholl (46) – The second-year Crow has shown a ceiling with scores of 102, 130 and 103 to his name in the first five rounds. Since then, he's posted scores in the 60s and 70s and this 44 will undo a lot of his good work that saw him peak at $591k in round six.

Caleb Serong (46) – The 143 he scored in round six has to be an outlier. It was his highest score of the season by a whopping 58 points… and 97 points more than what he dished up this weekend.

Tom Green (51) – 1.1k coaches brought Green in based on his breakeven of 33 and last three scores of 102, 85 and 114. His return? Half of what he'd averaged in his last three matches.

Jordan Ridley (54) – Got himself nice and cheap after his concussion-affected 15-point game, but the price will keep going down after this one in the West. Mason Redman and Dyson Heppell are impacting his output which was pretty epic early on, averaging 108 for the first four rounds.

Scott Pendlebury (59) – Playing sore. Thankfully for his owners he's now available as a FWD. One saving grace considering he's been down on form.

Tom Mitchell (76) – Not the best day for the ball-magnet, collecting his lowest disposal count of the season with 22 (we know some players dream of getting the ball 22 times, but considering it's half the number of what he managed last week, we can feel let down).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.