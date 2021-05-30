AFTER a record number of players adding a second position back in round six, a further 21 players are now classified as dual-position players in Fantasy.
Every six rounds the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers and award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one. Changed are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.
R6 ADDITIONS Forwards galore, tasty defenders
Round 12 dual-position additions
As is often the case, there isn’t a large number of players awarded an additional position and the relevance for coaches is mixed.
Chris Mayne has added DEF status based on his role in Collingwood’s backline. In the last four weeks he has posted scores of 106, 97, 118 and 123. This placed him behind Aaron Hall and Jack Crisp for points scored by defenders in that time.
The Pie could be seen as some value with his low breakeven, but it will be worth checking the free agents in your Fantasy Draft league as he’s now a certain starter in your league.
Mayne top scored for the Pies on Saturday and Shaun Higgins was the best for the Cats. He racked up 115 points, backing up from his 120 the previous week. Higgins can also be considered value.
Playing sore, Scott Pendlebury has been far from the ‘Dependlebury’ of old. With his FWD status, his Draft owners can push him to the forward line and hope he can put the 53 and 59 scores from the last fortnight behind him. He may also prove to be a Classic target in weeks to come as his price bottoms out.
With the byes starting this week, the added flexibility that dual-position players bring may help you avoid donuts and help your team to the best score possible in the challenging three-week stretch.
James Harmes has been a fantastic option in the last few weeks based on his midfield role. You can now flick him there via another DEF/MID. The same goes for Lachie Whitfield who will be a popular trade-in target following the Giants’ bye.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
Position
|
New
Position
|
Sam Berry
|
Adel
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Chayce Jones
|
Adel
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Chris Mayne
|
Coll
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
Coll
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
James Stewart
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Caleb Graham
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
DEF/RUC
|
Jy Farrar
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Shaun Higgins
|
Geel
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Perryman
|
GWS
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
James Cousins
|
Haw
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
James Harmes
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
NM
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Atu Bosenavulagi
|
NM
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Dan Houston
|
Port
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Liam Baker
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Graham
|
Rich
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Bradley Hill
|
St K
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jason Johannisen
|
WB
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
