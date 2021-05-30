AFTER a record number of players adding a second position back in round six, a further 21 players are now classified as dual-position players in Fantasy.

Every six rounds the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers and award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one. Changed are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.

R6 ADDITIONS Forwards galore, tasty defenders

Round 12 dual-position additions

As is often the case, there isn’t a large number of players awarded an additional position and the relevance for coaches is mixed.

Chris Mayne has added DEF status based on his role in Collingwood’s backline. In the last four weeks he has posted scores of 106, 97, 118 and 123. This placed him behind Aaron Hall and Jack Crisp for points scored by defenders in that time.

The Pie could be seen as some value with his low breakeven, but it will be worth checking the free agents in your Fantasy Draft league as he’s now a certain starter in your league.

Mayne top scored for the Pies on Saturday and Shaun Higgins was the best for the Cats. He racked up 115 points, backing up from his 120 the previous week. Higgins can also be considered value.

Playing sore, Scott Pendlebury has been far from the ‘Dependlebury’ of old. With his FWD status, his Draft owners can push him to the forward line and hope he can put the 53 and 59 scores from the last fortnight behind him. He may also prove to be a Classic target in weeks to come as his price bottoms out.

With the byes starting this week, the added flexibility that dual-position players bring may help you avoid donuts and help your team to the best score possible in the challenging three-week stretch.

James Harmes has been a fantastic option in the last few weeks based on his midfield role. You can now flick him there via another DEF/MID. The same goes for Lachie Whitfield who will be a popular trade-in target following the Giants’ bye.

Player

Club

Initial

Position

New

Position

Sam Berry

Adel

MID

MID/FWD

Chayce Jones

Adel

MID

DEF/MID

Harry Schoenberg

Adel

FWD

MID/FWD

Chris Mayne

Coll

MID

DEF/MID

Scott Pendlebury

Coll

MID

MID/FWD

James Stewart

Ess

FWD

DEF/FWD

Caleb Graham

GCS

DEF

DEF/RUC

Jy Farrar

GCS

FWD

DEF/FWD

Shaun Higgins

Geel

MID

MID/FWD

Harry Perryman

GWS

MID

DEF/MID

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS

MID

MID/FWD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF

DEF/MID

James Cousins

Haw

MID

MID/FWD

James Harmes

Melb

DEF

DEF/MID

Tarryn Thomas

NM

FWD

MID/FWD

Atu Bosenavulagi

NM

FWD

DEF/FWD

Dan Houston

Port

DEF

DEF/MID

Liam Baker

Rich

DEF

DEF/MID

Jack Graham

Rich

MID

MID/FWD

Bradley Hill

St K

MID

DEF/MID

Jason Johannisen

WB

DEF

DEF/FWD

 

