Robert Harvey talks to the players in the round five match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on July 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- How Pies saved their best for last game under Bucks

- Does Robert Harvey coach for himself, or Collingwood?

- Mason Cox' future in doubt

- When will the Grand Final venue be locked in? It's coming

- Why throwing matters such as the David Mackay bump to the Tribunal 'just doesn't make sense'

- AFL was too late in stating its case against Mackay

0:29 – Collingwood farewell Nathan Buckley in style

2:22 – Will Buckley coach again?

3:51 – What does the rest of the season hold for Robert Harvey?

5:18 – Mason Cox's playing future in the spotlight

6:57 – The 'point of contention' in Carlton's review

8:43 – More fixturing changes only put more pressure on a Grand Final venue decision

10:13 – Geelong playing in front of no crowds on their home ground

11:15 – Why the AFL needed to take responsibility for the David Mackay charge

13:22 – Why 'there’s no such thing' as a landmark decision at the AFL Tribunal