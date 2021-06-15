FORMER teammates Jeremy Cameron and Josh Kelly were the only two players to poll a perfect 10 in round 13 of the AFL Coaches Association’s AFL Champion Player Award.
Geelong's star recruit Cameron showed his worth with a five-goal haul, including three in the final term, to help the Cats overpower Port Adelaide on Thursday night.
Restricted free agent Kelly put on a clinic against North Melbourne, amassing a whopping 39 possessions and kicking two goals in the thrilling draw.
There was no movement at the top with Clayton Oliver still holding an eight-vote lead over Marcus Bontempelli, while Touk Miller moved into the top five after another strong performance on the weekend.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Port Adelaide v Geelong
10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
4 Ollie Wines (PORT)
4 Connor Rozee (PORT)
3 Jack Henry (GEEL)
3 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
Sydney v Hawthorn
8 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)
8 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
8 Jonathon Ceglar (HAW)
3 Sam Frost (HAW)
2 Ben McEvoy (HAW)
1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
Fremantle v Gold Coast
9 Sean Darcy (FRE)
7 James Aish (FRE)
5 Luke Ryan (FRE)
4 Touk Miller (GCFC)
3 David Mundy (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
St Kilda v Adelaide
9 Jack Steele (STK)
9 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
3 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Callum Wilkie (STK)
1 Tom Highmore (STK)
North Melbourne v GWS
10 Josh Kelly (GWS)
7 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
4 Nick Haynes (GWS)
4 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
2 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
2 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)
1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
West Coast v Richmond
8 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)
6 Kane Lambert (RICH)
6 Shannon Hurn (WCE)
5 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
4 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
1 Dustin Martin (RICH)
Melbourne v Collingwood
8 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
8 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
8 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
2 Luke Jackson (MELB)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
Leaderboard
68 Clayton Oliver MELB
60 Marcus Bontempelli WB
55 Darcy Parish ESS
51 Touk Miller GCFC
50 Hugh McCluggage BL
50 Ollie Wines PORT
49 Max Gawn MELB
48 Zach Merrett ESS
48 Samuel Walsh CARL
44 David Mundy FRE
43 Rory Laird ADEL
42 Dustin Martin RICH
42 Nic Naitanui WCE
42 Christian Petracca MELB
42 Jack Steele STK
38 Taylor Walker ADEL
37 Jarryd Lyons BL
36 Jack Macrae WB
35 Josh Kelly GWS