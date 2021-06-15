Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER teammates Jeremy Cameron and Josh Kelly were the only two players to poll a perfect 10 in round 13 of the AFL Coaches Association’s AFL Champion Player Award.

Geelong's star recruit Cameron showed his worth with a five-goal haul, including three in the final term, to help the Cats overpower Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Restricted free agent Kelly put on a clinic against North Melbourne, amassing a whopping 39 possessions and kicking two goals in the thrilling draw.

There was no movement at the top with Clayton Oliver still holding an eight-vote lead over Marcus Bontempelli, while Touk Miller moved into the top five after another strong performance on the weekend.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

4 Ollie Wines (PORT)

4 Connor Rozee (PORT)

3 Jack Henry (GEEL)

3 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

Sydney v Hawthorn

8 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

8 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

8 Jonathon Ceglar (HAW)

3 Sam Frost (HAW)

2 Ben McEvoy (HAW)

1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

Fremantle v Gold Coast

9 Sean Darcy (FRE)

7 James Aish (FRE)

5 Luke Ryan (FRE)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 David Mundy (FRE)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

St Kilda v Adelaide

9 Jack Steele (STK)

9 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

3 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

2 Callum Wilkie (STK)

1 Tom Highmore (STK)

North Melbourne v GWS

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)

7 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

4 Nick Haynes (GWS)

4 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

2 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

2 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

West Coast v Richmond

8 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)

6 Kane Lambert (RICH)

6 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

5 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

4 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

1 Dustin Martin (RICH)

Melbourne v Collingwood

8 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

8 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

8 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

2 Luke Jackson (MELB)

2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

Leaderboard

68 Clayton Oliver MELB

60 Marcus Bontempelli WB

55 Darcy Parish ESS

51 Touk Miller GCFC

50 Hugh McCluggage BL

50 Ollie Wines PORT

49 Max Gawn MELB

48 Zach Merrett ESS

48 Samuel Walsh CARL

44 David Mundy FRE

43 Rory Laird ADEL

42 Dustin Martin RICH

42 Nic Naitanui WCE

42 Christian Petracca MELB

42 Jack Steele STK

38 Taylor Walker ADEL

37 Jarryd Lyons BL

36 Jack Macrae WB

35 Josh Kelly GWS