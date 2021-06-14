IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
In this episode ...
- How Pies saved their best for last game under Bucks
- Does Robert Harvey coach for himself, or Collingwood?
- Mason Cox' future in doubt
- When will the Grand Final venue be locked in? It's coming
- Why throwing matters such as the David Mackay bump to the Tribunal 'just doesn't make sense'
- AFL was too late in stating its case against Mackay
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:29 – Collingwood farewell Nathan Buckley in style
2:22 – Will Buckley coach again?
3:51 – What does the rest of the season hold for Robert Harvey?
5:18 – Mason Cox's playing future in the spotlight
6:57 – The 'point of contention' in Carlton's review
8:43 – More fixturing changes only put more pressure on a Grand Final venue decision
10:13 – Geelong playing in front of no crowds on their home ground
11:15 – Why the AFL needed to take responsibility for the David Mackay charge
13:22 – Why 'there’s no such thing' as a landmark decision at the AFL Tribunal