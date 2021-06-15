Round 13 nominees:
- Ryan Burton (Port Adelaide)
- Esava Ratugolea (Geelong Cats)
- Lachie Young (North Melbourne)
Round 13 voting closes Thursday, June 17 at 10am.
Check out the three best marks from round thirteen
Round 13 nominees:
Round 13 voting closes Thursday, June 17 at 10am.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.