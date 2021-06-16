Gold Coast's Sam Day (R), with Connor Budarick, after injuring his knee against North Melbourne in R2 on March 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has question marks at both ends of the ground ahead of Saturday's home match against Port Adelaide.

Following Wednesday's main training session, coach Stuart Dew said full-back Sam Collins was only a 50-50 chance of returning from an ankle injury, while he was giving serious consideration to reinstating veteran Sam Day following a long layoff.

Day missed 10 weeks with a knee injury before making his way back through the VFL at the weekend, kicking one goal in the Suns' last-gasp win over Sydney.

Dew said there was a "strong chance" the key forward would partner Ben King against Port.

"He played really well," Dew said of Day.

"Presented, worked hard, didn't get out-marked. He certainly mounted his case.

"Sam did what we would expect and what we wanted going into the game."

Mitch Cleary with the latest news from Carlton, GWS, Gold Coast and North Melbourne

The decision around vice-captain Collins is a little trickier though, after the reigning best and fairest winner sat out against Fremantle on Saturday.

Collins was reduced to stationary drills on Wednesday before making an early exit.

The glue to the Suns' backline, and an obvious match-up for Charlie Dixon, will be given until later in the week.

"It's 50-50 because until he moves it's hard to know where he's at," Dew said.

"If you move them too early you might find out earlier than you need to.

"The reason we left him out on the weekend was to give him every chance, and we'll do the same this week.

"He's got a body of work behind him. We were reluctant early in the week to put him to the test."

Gold Coast's Sam Collins warms up ahead of the clash with Hawthorn in R11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew said the main focus during the week had been to keep an even keel after a poor showing against the Dockers.

He hinted it was unlikely there'd be mass changes despite some strong VFL performances against the Swans, highlighting that Gold Coast trailed heavily in that match before rallying late.

"In a way, the VFL mirrored our season in that they were 38 points down at half-time and then were able to get going and win by a kick," he said.

"We can't let the fact we won hide the fact we were 38 points down and inconsistent at that level.

"Yes, we want to reward (good form), but across the board the football club was inconsistent on the weekend."