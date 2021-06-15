Elijah Hollands at Gold Coast training in May. Picture: Getty Images

NUMBER seven draft pick Elijah Hollands will play his first game in 16 months on Saturday when he runs out for Gold Coast's VFL team against Aspley.

The 19-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last February and has been in rehabilitation since.

Once touted as a possible No.1 selection, Hollands will play predominantly as a forward this weekend.

"We're really happy for him," Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew said.

"We've asked him to be really patient. Our guys wanted to make sure he went through all the steps, so we took him back four or five steps to get him going."

With 10 matches left in the AFL season, Dew said Hollands could be considered for a debut later in the year, dependent on his form.

"He's very creative, sound with the ball, very clean, a good decision-maker," Dew said.

"It's pretty exciting for him … he's playing his first game for the club that drafted him.

"We're looking forward to that."