GUN MIDFIELDER Stephen Coniglio has joined in the bulk of Greater Western Sydney's main training session for the first time since seriously injuring his ankle in round three.

The Giants captain stepped up his training on Thursday as he continues to recover from that syndesmosis injury (watch the incident in the player below) followed by complications to his big toe.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

Coniglio moved well throughout the session and showed no signs of discomfort. He took part in a high-intensity and physical warm up that focused on repeated attempts to lay or break a tackle.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Leg injury ends Coniglio's night early GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio limps from the field after injuring his lower leg in a tackle

He later joined the full squad for a competitive match simulation hitout, wearing a white guernsey as part of the VFL team.

Coniglio was initially expected to miss "around eight weeks" with the ankle injury but has already been sidelined for more than 10 weeks.

The Giants said earlier this week that the midfielder was still another 3-4 weeks away from playing again.

"You want to come back as quick as possible but… particularly with the foot I don't want to rush it, that's for sure," Coniglio said a month ago on the day that he started running again.

NO BALLET DANCER Cameron backs physical Mumford

Toby Greene and Josh Kelly have stood in as captain in Coniglio's absence, as the Giants turned around a 0-3 start to the season to now sit at five wins and a draw from 12 matches.