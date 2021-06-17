BRISBANE small forward Charlie Cameron expects David Noble to have some "tricks up his sleeve" on Saturday when the North Melbourne mentor coaches against the Lions for the first time.

Noble was Brisbane's football manager from late 2016 until the end of last season, helping the Lions rise from cellar-dwellers to premiership contenders, before winning the top job at the Kangaroos.

Now he'll coach against the man he schemed with for four years, Chris Fagan, who will coach for the 100th time.

Coincidentally, the match will be played in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart, a place where both men grew up.

"I think he'll have a few tricks up his sleeve this weekend because he knows our gameplan," Cameron said of Noble on Thursday.

"We've got to be ready to go. They've had some good games in Tassie, a draw against GWS and playing well against Melbourne.

"It's going to be windy at Blundstone (Arena), so who knows what will happen, but we're excited for the challenge."

Cameron has a close association with Noble, dating back to their days at Adelaide and his subsequent move north.

He is also well aware of the dangers of playing in Hobart, sporting a 0-2 career record at the ground, including a 2017 contest in which the Kangaroos kicked 10 unanswered goals in the opening term against an unbeaten Crows team.

"It's a tricky ground to play," Cameron said.

"It'll be the team that adjusts to the conditions quickest."

Brisbane will be captained by defender Harris Andrews in place of suspended Dayne Zorko.