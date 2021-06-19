WILL Adam Cerra stay at Fremantle and which clubs are circling for him? Who are the ruckmen who are on the move this year? Which clubs are under salary cap pressure?

As every round passes we are getting closer to another busy off-season of trades and free agency. Tune into this week's Road to the Draft podcast for a contracts special as Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big names and their futures, plus a number of fringe players who are weighing up their futures.

Find out the latest on Jack Billings' future at St Kilda and the North Melbourne free agent who weighed up his options last year, plus the latest on the veterans around the competition who are keen to play on.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:40 – Why Essendon is growing in confidence about Zach Merrett's future at the club.

3:30 – Is Josh Kelly being courted by North Melbourne again? A close look at the restricted free agents on the market.

5:00 – The free agency compensation conversation that will influence calls on Matt Crouch and Jack Billings.

10:00 – The guys look at the unrestricted free agents available, including Trent Dumont, Cam Guthrie, Robbie Gray, Tom Liberatore and Seb Ross.

16:45 – The "handbrake" that could be put on player movement this year.

20:00 – The latest on out-of-contract gun Shai Bolton and what's happening with the Tigers contracts.

22:00 – Where will Adam Cerra end up?

24:45 – The latest on an important trio of players at Essendon.

29:00 – Will the Western Bulldogs' talented list squeeze out some unlucky players?

33:00 – Why Port Adelaide's young ruck pair will continue to have clubs knocking on the door.

35:30 – A look at the salary cap situation at Collingwood and Sydney.

39:15 – The young gun closing in on a new contract.

42:50 – Why "clubs will be picking up the phone" for this young key forward.

43:30 – The surprising veterans who remain without deals for 2022.

47:00 – Is Tom Mitchell on the move from Hawthorn?