The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday match of Round 14 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Joel Selwood, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Misconduct against Bailey Dale, Western Bulldogs, during the first quarter of the Round 14 match between the Geelong Cats and Western Bulldogs, played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday, June 19, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Joel Selwood, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Taylor Duryea, Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the Round 14 match between the Geelong Cats and Western Bulldogs, played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday, June 19, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.