Port Melbourne's Kyle Reid and Carlton's Levi Casboult in action during round 10 of the VFL. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON veteran Levi Casboult will miss a fantastic chance to earn a recall to the senior team this weekend, with the experienced forward banned for an incident during Saturday's VFL victory over Port Melbourne.

Casboult was handed a two-match suspension, which can be reduced to a one-game ban with an early plea, by the VFL's Match Review after being cited for rough conduct following an incident involving Port Melbourne's Dirk Koenan.

The incident was graded as careless conduct with medium impact and high contact, which will mean Casboult is unavailable for selection ahead of Carlton's AFL clash with Adelaide on Sunday.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard There's not enough 'nastiness' in this coach, young 'monster' emerges Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all of the talking points from round 14 on Access All Areas

Casboult, left out of the Blues' team for their last two matches, had put his hand up for senior selection after finishing with 22 disposals, 22 hitouts, 11 marks and a goal in an impressive performance.

He spent the majority of the afternoon playing as Carlton's sole ruckman, after the club's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft selection Alex Mirkov hurt his knee in the game's opening stages.

However, the uncontracted 31-year-old will be unavailable to be picked and will be unable to help Carlton stem a dismal streak where the club has lost five of its last six matches to slip out of finals contention.

In better news for the Blues, Michael Gibbons will likely return from a hamstring problem and should return for Sunday's clash with the Crows while Lachie Plowman is also a chance to feature following a knee injury.