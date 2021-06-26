Sydney players run onto the ground ahead of the round 15, 2021 game against Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire says his side is expecting to spend an extended stint away from home due to New South Wales’ latest COVID-19 outbreak, but is well equipped to handle the challenge following a gallant performance against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

A scintillating three-goal final term from Lance Franklin almost delivered the Swans a remarkable comeback victory at Adelaide Oval, but the Power came back to win by 10 points.

Longmire said he was proud of the effort from his players, considering the team was forced to quickly flee Sydney on Tuesday and live under tight restrictions at a Melbourne hotel before the clash.

"We only got a couple of hours’ notice on Tuesday that we were out, many players and staff didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to their family … we were locked down for the whole week," Longmire said.

"I thought our boys handled it really well … it’s a real credit to them the way they came out and started the game and kept pushing and hit the front in the last quarter.

"It was a terrific effort to do that."

The New South Wales government on Saturday announced that the Greater Sydney area and some surrounds would be in lockdown until 11.59pm on Friday July 9.

Given the announcement, Longmire said he was expecting his players to stay living away from home until at least that date – with Sydney’s match next Sunday against West Coast already moved to GMHBA Stadium.

"You wouldn't imagine we would be back before that date," he said.

"We’ll do what we need to do to prepare as best we can and train. And we’ll make sure we do our best for the competition as well.

"That’s really important, there’s been a few clubs that have had those challenges this year, and it’s ours to do now."

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said he was extremely pleased his group was able to withstand Sydney’s surge in the final term.

"I’m remarkably proud of the resilience of the team. We got tested today all the way through and we were able to hang in there and get the job done," Hinkley said.

"When [Sydney] got a bit of momentum in the last quarter our blokes found a way to get back to the front and win the game and it was important."

Hinkley said the club would await scan results for Trent McKenzie, who has a collarbone issue after a nasty collision with Will Hayward in the final term.

"I don’t think it’s broken, but we’ll wait and see where it lands," he said.

"Another one will get added to the [injury] list probably, but hopefully it’s not too bad."