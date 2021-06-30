WEST Coast is tipped to break its Geelong hoodoo with victory against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, according to our experts.
The Eagles haven't won in Geelong since 2006, but that hasn't stopped seven tipsters backing them in to beat the Swans in a crucial clash.
It's a hot contest at the top with Nat Edwards tipping five winners last week to surge into a share of the lead with Mitch Cleary, one clear of Riley Beveridge.
Kane Cornes is in fourth place but could move to within one after he was only one of three experts to tip Carlton to beat Fremantle.
See who else our experts tipped below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MITCH CLEARY
Richmond – 64 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 87
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond – 26 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 87
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond – 31 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 86
KANE CORNES
Richmond - 19 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 85
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond – 38 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 84
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond - 40 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 83
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond – 42 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 82
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 45 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 81
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 41 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 81
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – 22 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 80
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond – 49 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 2
Total: 79
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Richmond - 68 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 78
TOTALS
Gold Coast 0-12 Richmond
Geelong 12-0 Essendon
Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane
Fremantle 9-3 Carlton
Hawthorn 1-11 Port Adelaide
Sydney 5-7 West Coast
Collingwood 1-11 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 12-0 North Melbourne