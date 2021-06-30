WEST Coast is tipped to break its Geelong hoodoo with victory against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, according to our experts. 

The Eagles haven't won in Geelong since 2006, but that hasn't stopped seven tipsters backing them in to beat the Swans in a crucial clash.

It's a hot contest at the top with Nat Edwards tipping five winners last week to surge into a share of the lead with Mitch Cleary, one clear of Riley Beveridge.

Kane Cornes is in fourth place but could move to within one after he was only one of three experts to tip Carlton to beat Fremantle.  

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond – 64 points
Geelong 
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3
Total: 87

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond – 26 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 87

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond – 31 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3
Total: 86

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 19 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Port Adelaide 
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 85

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – 38 points
Geelong 
Melbourne 
Brisbane
Carlton 
Port Adelaide
West Coast 
St Kilda 
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 5
Total: 84

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 40 points
Geelong 
Melbourne 
Brisbane 
Carlton 
Port Adelaide
Sydney 
St Kilda 
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond – 42 points 
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane 
Fremantle
Port Adelaide 
West Coast 
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 82

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 45 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 81

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 41 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 81

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 22 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
West Coast
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 80

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond – 49 points
Geelong 
Melbourne
Brisbane 
Fremantle 
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 2
Total: 79

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 68 points
Geelong
Melbourne
Brisbane
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 78

TOTALS

Gold Coast 0-12 Richmond
Geelong 12-0 Essendon
Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane
Fremantle 9-3 Carlton
Hawthorn 1-11 Port Adelaide
Sydney 5-7 West Coast
Collingwood 1-11 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 12-0 North Melbourne

