WEST Coast is tipped to break its Geelong hoodoo with victory against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, according to our experts.

The Eagles haven't won in Geelong since 2006, but that hasn't stopped seven tipsters backing them in to beat the Swans in a crucial clash.

It's a hot contest at the top with Nat Edwards tipping five winners last week to surge into a share of the lead with Mitch Cleary, one clear of Riley Beveridge.

Kane Cornes is in fourth place but could move to within one after he was only one of three experts to tip Carlton to beat Fremantle.

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond – 64 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 87

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond – 26 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 87

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond – 31 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 86

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 19 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 85

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – 38 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 84

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 40 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond – 42 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 82

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 45 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 81

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 41 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 81

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 22 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

West Coast

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 80

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond – 49 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 2

Total: 79

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 68 points

Geelong

Melbourne

Brisbane

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 78

TOTALS

Gold Coast 0-12 Richmond

Geelong 12-0 Essendon

Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane

Fremantle 9-3 Carlton

Hawthorn 1-11 Port Adelaide

Sydney 5-7 West Coast

Collingwood 1-11 St Kilda

Western Bulldogs 12-0 North Melbourne