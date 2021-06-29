AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A tribute to the 'universally loved' Shaun Burgoyne ahead of game 400

- A look at Sydney and West Coast, those amazing Grand Finals, and their current 'knife edge' predicament

- The hub option: Players don't want it

- Competition integrity: Can it be maintained?

In this episode ...

0:26 – Shaun Burgoyne joins an incredible club

2:02 – What has Burgoyne meant to Hawthorn, and to fans?

5:37 – 'The ultimate team player'

9:48 – Sydney v West Coast – a big rivalry returns to Victoria after 15 years

11:24 – Why their clash on the weekend is such a key game

13:06 – The fairness and integrity issues the AFL are getting right

14:14 – Why clubs may be able to handle hub stays

16:36 – Will the bottom sides manage to stay motivated?