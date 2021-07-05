Round 16 nominees:
- Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
- Jacob Koschitzke (Hawthorn)
- Michael Walters (Fremantle)
Round 16 voting has closed. Congratulations Michael Walters - Round 16 winner. Round 17 opens Monday, June 12 at 3pm.
Check out the three best marks from round sixteen
Round 16 nominees:
Round 16 voting has closed. Congratulations Michael Walters - Round 16 winner. Round 17 opens Monday, June 12 at 3pm.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.