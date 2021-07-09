YOU CAN watch all the rebel VFLW semi-final action here. First up it's Collingwood taking on Essendon, followed by Geelong and the Southern Saints. Catch both games in the LIVE players below.

COLLINGWOOD v ESSENDON, VICTORIA PARK, 12pm AEST



A spot in the rebel VFLW Grand Final is on the line for Collingwood and Essendon in the second semi-final at Victoria Park.

Both sides played out thrilling games in the first week of finals with Collingwood defeating Geelong by six points and Essendon knocking Casey Demons out of the finals by just three points.



The last time these two sides met the Bombers led the Pies by two points at half-time before Collingwood was able to break away to take a 10-point win at The Hangar in round eight.

GEELONG v SOUTHERN SAINTS, GMHBA STADIUM, 2pm AEST

Geelong and the Southern Saints will face off for a spot in the preliminary final in the first match at GMHBA Stadium for the year.

The Saints had the biggest win of the first week of finals, disposing of the highly fancied Port Melbourne by 34-points. Geelong get a second chance after losing to Collingwood by only six points in the qualifying final.

