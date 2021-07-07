BRISBANE will host St Kilda at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night before backing up for a Friday night blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG on Friday night in round 18.
The Lions-Saints fixture was the final piece of the round 17 puzzle confirmed on Wednesday night that had been delayed due to state restrictions on COVID-19.
Brisbane players, coaches and officials flew from Melbourne to Gold Coast on Tuesday and will be based there ahead of the clash with the Saints on Saturday night. The Brisbane area is deemed a red zone to Victoria, while Gold Coast is currently classed as an orange zone which will make it easier for the Saints to get in and out.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL FIXTURE
The round 18 clash with the Tigers is also set to be Jack Riewoldt's 300th match.
The night prior, Fremantle will host Geelong at Optus Stadium to kick-off round 18 in what will be the Dockers' first Thursday or Friday night game since 2016.
Greater Western Sydney's clash with crosstown rivals Sydney has been scheduled for 1.45pm on Saturday with a location to be confirmed pending COVID-19 restrictions.
There has been two twilight fixtures scheduled – Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn at the MCG and the Western Bulldogs' trip to face Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.
North Melbourne faces Essendon in the first game on Sunday, followed by Carlton-Collingwood at the MCG and Adelaide-West Coast at Adelaide Oval.
"While the pandemic has continued to challenge us for multiple rounds this season, we are trying to provide supporters with as much certainty as we can to watch their teams," AFL GM of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.
"I want to acknowledge the GWS Giants and Sydney Swans football clubs who remain in Victoria – we will continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales and hope to reunite both clubs with their families as soon possible.
"As we navigate the situation across the country, we will continue to work closely with respective state governments, all AFL clubs and other key stakeholders while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount."
Round 17
Thursday, July 8
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven
Friday, July 9
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 10
Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox
Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Sunday, July 11
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at TBC, 12.40pm AEST, Fox
Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST, Fox
Monday, July 12
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST, Fox
Round 18
Thursday, July 15
Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven
Friday, July 16
Richmond v Brisbane at MCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 17
GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at TBC, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Sunday, July 18
North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox
Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox