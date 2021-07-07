Lions and Tigers wrestle during the round 10 match at the Gabba on May 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will host St Kilda at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night before backing up for a Friday night blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG on Friday night in round 18.

The Lions-Saints fixture was the final piece of the round 17 puzzle confirmed on Wednesday night that had been delayed due to state restrictions on COVID-19.

Brisbane players, coaches and officials flew from Melbourne to Gold Coast on Tuesday and will be based there ahead of the clash with the Saints on Saturday night. The Brisbane area is deemed a red zone to Victoria, while Gold Coast is currently classed as an orange zone which will make it easier for the Saints to get in and out.

The round 18 clash with the Tigers is also set to be Jack Riewoldt's 300th match.

The night prior, Fremantle will host Geelong at Optus Stadium to kick-off round 18 in what will be the Dockers' first Thursday or Friday night game since 2016.

Rory Lobb and Mark Blicavs in the ruck during the round eight match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium on July 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney's clash with crosstown rivals Sydney has been scheduled for 1.45pm on Saturday with a location to be confirmed pending COVID-19 restrictions.

There has been two twilight fixtures scheduled – Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn at the MCG and the Western Bulldogs' trip to face Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

North Melbourne faces Essendon in the first game on Sunday, followed by Carlton-Collingwood at the MCG and Adelaide-West Coast at Adelaide Oval.

"While the pandemic has continued to challenge us for multiple rounds this season, we are trying to provide supporters with as much certainty as we can to watch their teams," AFL GM of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

"I want to acknowledge the GWS Giants and Sydney Swans football clubs who remain in Victoria – we will continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales and hope to reunite both clubs with their families as soon possible.

"As we navigate the situation across the country, we will continue to work closely with respective state governments, all AFL clubs and other key stakeholders while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount."

Giants and Swans players contest for the ball during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 17

Thursday, July 8

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 10

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 11

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at TBC, 12.40pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST, Fox

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST, Fox

Round 18

Thursday, July 15

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at MCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 17

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at TBC, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 18

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox