Josh Goater in action for Vic Metro during the U19 trial match on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT HAS been an impressive few weeks for Josh Goater, a Victorian midfield draft prospect who is viewed as a potential first-round pick.

After returning from the NAB League's competition pause, and then his state's lockdown, the Calder Cannons midfielder has been in firing form, including 33 disposals, seven marks and five rebound-50s last week to push himself back into AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft Team of the Year.

Goater's height (190cm) and athleticism makes him an eye-catching outside midfield option for clubs and he has enjoyed a consistent season. He also had 26 disposals and eight clearances in Vic Metro's recent under-19 trial with Vic Country.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Prolific WA mid shines, is this key defender the next Darcy Moore? Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards take a look at some of the top prospects from the 2021 draft pool

On Vic Country's team that day was Judson Clarke, whose performances as a zippy and classy half-forward have also been enough to get selected in the team of the year for the first time.

Clarke kicked five goals from 22 disposals that day in an exciting and efficient display around the forward line, and backed it up with 27 disposals and 1.2 last week for Dandenong in another excellent showing.

His performances over recent weeks have pushed his name further into contention in the second round and the classy left-footer shapes as one to watch in the second half of the season, coming into the side for Sam Butler who has been sidelined the past couple of weeks with injury.

Justin Davies' ability to play on small and tall forwards as a 192cm prospect has seen the Vic Country backman enter the team as a key defensive option.