Jake Stringer during the round four match between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG on April 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE appears to be six teams in the hunt for the final two positions in the top eight, but it's another outfit that could have the biggest say on the finals make-up as the Toyota AFL Premiership Season draws to a close.

Sydney has solidified its spot in the eight with wins over West Coast and the Western Bulldogs in the past fortnight, and John Longmire's Swans have a run home riddled with finals contenders.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Richmond's win over Brisbane on Friday night saw it jump to seventh on the ladder, equal on points with the Eagles, Fremantle and St Kilda, with GWS just two points behind and Essendon one game adrift.

Jack Riewoldt applauds fans after his 300th match against Brisbane at Metricon Stadium on July 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

With six rounds remaining, Sydney can play both finals spoiler while also giving itself a chance to march up the ladder by playing four of these teams.

Every round for the remainder of the season has a contest that will directly affect the race for seventh and eighth, with AFL.com.au identifying 10 matches that matter.

It starts on Sunday with the Sydney derby between the Swans and Giants.

The Giants are desperate after slipping up against Gold Coast at the weekend, while a win for the Swans would put them another step closer to a coveted top four spot.

Toby Greene in the thick of it during a pre-season clash with the Swans. Picture: AF Photos

Round 20, released by the AFL on Monday, has a couple of bumper matches, starting with Friday night's showdown between Essendon and Sydney.

Not only do these two teams have a habit of playing thrilling contests, but with a sniff of finals action in their nostrils, the Bombers have a lot to play for.

The same could be said of the Sunday match that week between Fremantle and Richmond, with the Tigers potentially still fighting for a finals chance following their clash with Geelong next week.

The absolute showstopper for the rest of the season though could come in round 22 – the Western Derby between Fremantle and West Coast.

The Dockers have lost 11 straight since last winning in 2015, but with a finals spot potentially up for grabs, the possibilities for this match are endless.

Fremantle players celebrate a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 10 MATCHES THAT MATTER

Round 18

GWS v Sydney

Round 19

Essendon v GWS

West Coast v St Kilda

Sydney v Fremantle

Round 20

Fremantle v Richmond

Essendon v Sydney

Round 22

West Coast v Fremantle

GWS v Richmond

St Kilda v Sydney

Round 23

St Kilda v Fremantle