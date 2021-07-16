THERE appears to be six teams in the hunt for the final two positions in the top eight, but it's another outfit that could have the biggest say on the finals make-up as the Toyota AFL Premiership Season draws to a close.
Sydney has solidified its spot in the eight with wins over West Coast and the Western Bulldogs in the past fortnight, and John Longmire's Swans have a run home riddled with finals contenders.
Richmond's win over Brisbane on Friday night saw it jump to seventh on the ladder, equal on points with the Eagles, Fremantle and St Kilda, with GWS just two points behind and Essendon one game adrift.
With six rounds remaining, Sydney can play both finals spoiler while also giving itself a chance to march up the ladder by playing four of these teams.
Every round for the remainder of the season has a contest that will directly affect the race for seventh and eighth, with AFL.com.au identifying 10 matches that matter.
It starts on Sunday with the Sydney derby between the Swans and Giants.
The Giants are desperate after slipping up against Gold Coast at the weekend, while a win for the Swans would put them another step closer to a coveted top four spot.
Round 20, released by the AFL on Monday, has a couple of bumper matches, starting with Friday night's showdown between Essendon and Sydney.
Not only do these two teams have a habit of playing thrilling contests, but with a sniff of finals action in their nostrils, the Bombers have a lot to play for.
The same could be said of the Sunday match that week between Fremantle and Richmond, with the Tigers potentially still fighting for a finals chance following their clash with Geelong next week.
The absolute showstopper for the rest of the season though could come in round 22 – the Western Derby between Fremantle and West Coast.
The Dockers have lost 11 straight since last winning in 2015, but with a finals spot potentially up for grabs, the possibilities for this match are endless.
THE 10 MATCHES THAT MATTER
Round 18
GWS v Sydney
Round 19
Essendon v GWS
West Coast v St Kilda
Sydney v Fremantle
Round 20
Fremantle v Richmond
Essendon v Sydney
Round 22
West Coast v Fremantle
GWS v Richmond
St Kilda v Sydney
Round 23
St Kilda v Fremantle