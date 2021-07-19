Jy Simpkin in action against Essendon in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 18 has been completed. Four charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Kayne Turner, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Essendon, during the second quarter of the Round 18 match between North Melbourne and Essendon played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Tripping Devon Smith, Essendon, during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between North Melbourne and Essendon played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Taylor Adams, Collingwood, has been charged with Wrestling Zac Fisher, Carlton during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between Collingwood and Carlton played at the MCG on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Zac Fisher, Carlton, has been charged with Wrestling Taylor Adams, Collingwood during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between Collingwood and Carlton played at the MCG on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.