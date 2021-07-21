IN TONIGHT'S Yokayi Footy, former Crow and Brisbane livewire Charlie Cameron joins the team.

Cameron discusses Brisbane's recent form woes, finals hopes, and explains his inspiration for the now famous Harley goal celebration.

Also on Yokayi Footy, Andrew Krakouer reveals his Finals Form Ladder to find out who should be hitting the panic button at this very minute.

And don't miss Krak and Tony Armsotrong's inspiring call to point the finger at racism for the good of the game and future generations to come (watch it in the player above).



In this episode ...

- Andy Krakouer joins Tony to speak on the importance of calling out racism, and share personal stories to highlight the importance of creating safe spaces for Indigenous players

- Megan catches up with 'the man that puts the Harley in Charlie', Lions star Charlie Cameron

- Krak dissects the Form Ladder and assesses who has the momentum coming into finals, and importantly, who doesn't

- We join Josh Hill at the St Albans Football Club (where he is both a player and the coach) to learn about the very special jumper he designed, and what it means to his teammates

- This week's Yokayi Moment is Jack Silvagni's emotional farewell to his Nonno, the great Serge Silvagni

- Fan favourites Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda andWhich Way? are back with a bang

- Andy turns the tables on Megan to put her under the microscope in What Now?

- The team preview round 19 and share some bold predictions in 'Lock & Shock'