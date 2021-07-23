ESSENDON has confirmed Dylan Shiel will play his first game since injuring his knee in round two when he runs out against Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.
Shiel tore his meniscus early in the season but has fought all the way back to the seniors and is one of two inclusions to play the Giants, along with veteran David Zaharakis.
The eighth-placed Bombers have omitted Alex Waterman and Matt Guelfi.
GWS has added some firepower for the must-win game, recalling Therabody AFL All-Australian Lachie Whitfield after he overcame concussion, while Shane Mumford and former top-10 draft pick Lachie Ash are also back in.
But former skipper Callan Ward has been managed.
Richmond has named Shane Edwards for its Grand Final rematch with Geelong at the MCG on Sunday.
Edwards has missed the past two matches with an ankle injury, but will replace Dustin Martin, who remains in hospital with a lacerated kidney.
The Cats have included dynamic forward Gary Rohan and reliable defender Lachie Henderson as they look to win and move into the top two.
In the first game on Sunday, Fremantle has recalled forward Matt Taberner for its clash against Sydney at Metricon Stadium, while the Swans have named Sam Reid for his first game since round six.
Friday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: X.Duursma, Z.Butters, C.Rozee
Out: J.Lienert (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)
Last week's sub: McEntee (replaced Woodcock)
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Tohill, J.Ginnivan, F.Macrae
Out: C.Mayne (ankle), W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), J.Thomas (concussion), C.Brown (shoulder)
New: Jack Ginnivan, Anton Tohill
Last week's sub: Poulter (replaced Thomas)
Saturday, July 24
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: P.Cripps
Out: H.McKay (toe), L.Fogarty (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Fogarty (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Cunnington, J.Anderson
Out: R.Tarrant (adductor), J.Mahony (shoulder), C.Lazzaro (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bosenavulagi (replaced Mahony)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Berry, C.Ah Chee
Out: K.Coleman (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: O.Markov
Out: B.Ellis (hamstring), N.Holman (abdomen)
Last week's sub: Atkins (replaced Ellis)
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, J.Waterman, X.O'Neill, M.Hutchings
Out: B.Williams (omitted), L.Edwards (hamstring), J.Petruccelle (hamstring), L.Shuey (calf), J.Nelson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Nelson (replaced Shuey)
ST KILDA
In: N.Coffield, P.Hunter, O.Clavarino
Out: R.Marshall (isolating), T.Highmore (hand), D.McKenzie (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bytel (replaced McKenzie)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Harmes
Out: A.vandenBerg (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Liberatore, J.Schache, M.Hannan
Out: H.Crozier (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Dunkley (isolating), A.Scott (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Scott (unused)
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ADELAIDE
In: T.Doedee, B.Frampton
Out: J.Rowe (managed), N.Murray (concussion), D.Mackay (omitted)
Last week's sub: Sholl (replaced Murray)
HAWTHORN
In: B.Hardwick, J.Scrimshaw, C.Wingard
Out: E.Jeka (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), S.Burgoyne (managed), J.Newcombe (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Newcombe (unused)
Sunday, July 25
Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Reid
Out: J.Amartey (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ronke (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, M.Taberner, L.Meek
Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), B.Acres (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle), E.Hughes (omitted)
Last week's sub: Walker (replaced Lobb)
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Henderson, G.Rohan
Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), B.Close (managed), M.Holmes (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Holmes (unused)
RICHMOND
In: S.Edwards
Out: D.Martin (kidney), K.McIntosh (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Ross (replaced McIntosh)
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: D.Zaharakis, N.Bryan, D.Shiel
Out: A.Waterman (omitted), M.Guelfi (omitted), M.Gleeson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Gleeson (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield, S.Mumford, L.Ash
Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (shoulder), C.Ward (managed), Z.Sproule (medi-sub)
New: James Peatling
Last week's sub: Sproule (replaced Kelly)