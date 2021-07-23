ESSENDON has confirmed Dylan Shiel will play his first game since injuring his knee in round two when he runs out against Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Shiel tore his meniscus early in the season but has fought all the way back to the seniors and is one of two inclusions to play the Giants, along with veteran David Zaharakis.

The eighth-placed Bombers have omitted Alex Waterman and Matt Guelfi.

GWS has added some firepower for the must-win game, recalling Therabody AFL All-Australian Lachie Whitfield after he overcame concussion, while Shane Mumford and former top-10 draft pick Lachie Ash are also back in.

But former skipper Callan Ward has been managed.

Richmond has named Shane Edwards for its Grand Final rematch with Geelong at the MCG on Sunday.

Edwards has missed the past two matches with an ankle injury, but will replace Dustin Martin, who remains in hospital with a lacerated kidney.

The Cats have included dynamic forward Gary Rohan and reliable defender Lachie Henderson as they look to win and move into the top two.

In the first game on Sunday, Fremantle has recalled forward Matt Taberner for its clash against Sydney at Metricon Stadium, while the Swans have named Sam Reid for his first game since round six.

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: X.Duursma, Z.Butters, C.Rozee

Out: J.Lienert (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: McEntee (replaced Woodcock)

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Tohill, J.Ginnivan, F.Macrae

Out: C.Mayne (ankle), W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), J.Thomas (concussion), C.Brown (shoulder)

New: Jack Ginnivan, Anton Tohill

Last week's sub: Poulter (replaced Thomas)

Saturday, July 24

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps

Out: H.McKay (toe), L.Fogarty (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Fogarty (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Cunnington, J.Anderson

Out: R.Tarrant (adductor), J.Mahony (shoulder), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bosenavulagi (replaced Mahony)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Berry, C.Ah Chee

Out: K.Coleman (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: O.Markov

Out: B.Ellis (hamstring), N.Holman (abdomen)

Last week's sub: Atkins (replaced Ellis)

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, J.Waterman, X.O'Neill, M.Hutchings

Out: B.Williams (omitted), L.Edwards (hamstring), J.Petruccelle (hamstring), L.Shuey (calf), J.Nelson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Nelson (replaced Shuey)

ST KILDA

In: N.Coffield, P.Hunter, O.Clavarino

Out: R.Marshall (isolating), T.Highmore (hand), D.McKenzie (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bytel (replaced McKenzie)

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes

Out: A.vandenBerg (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore, J.Schache, M.Hannan

Out: H.Crozier (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Dunkley (isolating), A.Scott (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Scott (unused)

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, B.Frampton

Out: J.Rowe (managed), N.Murray (concussion), D.Mackay (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sholl (replaced Murray)

HAWTHORN

In: B.Hardwick, J.Scrimshaw, C.Wingard

Out: E.Jeka (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), S.Burgoyne (managed), J.Newcombe (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Newcombe (unused)

Sunday, July 25



Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Reid

Out: J.Amartey (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ronke (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, M.Taberner, L.Meek

Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), B.Acres (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle), E.Hughes (omitted)

Last week's sub: Walker (replaced Lobb)

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Henderson, G.Rohan

Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), B.Close (managed), M.Holmes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Holmes (unused)

RICHMOND

In: S.Edwards

Out: D.Martin (kidney), K.McIntosh (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Ross (replaced McIntosh)

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Zaharakis, N.Bryan, D.Shiel

Out: A.Waterman (omitted), M.Guelfi (omitted), M.Gleeson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Gleeson (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield, S.Mumford, L.Ash

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (shoulder), C.Ward (managed), Z.Sproule (medi-sub)

New: James Peatling

Last week's sub: Sproule (replaced Kelly)