Alex Sexton celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ALEX Sexton has played almost every position on an AFL field, and on Saturday he'll become just the third Gold Coast player to notch 150 games.

Sexton was a zone access selection for the Suns heading into 2012, the club's second year in the competition.

Jarrod Harbrow, David Swallow, Sam Day and Rory Thompson are the only players to have been at the club longer than the speedy forward, with Harbrow and Swallow the only to reach the milestone quicker.

Sexton's path to life membership has not been easy.

In the early years it was injury that stifled his development, then he battled to find a permanent position, and in recent years he's been dropped with indifferent form.

Alex Sexton comes from the field with a shoulder injury against Melbourne in round 20, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

But Sexton's attitude has never wavered; always positive, always a hard worker.

"My journey has been a bit of a different one," he said ahead of playing Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday.

"I think I've played every position bar ruck in my career so far. I'm happy to get to this milestone at a club where only a couple that have done it."

Sexton said his 100th game, a narrow win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in early 2019, was a highlight of his career to date.

Alex Sexton celebrates with fans after the win over Western Bulldogs in round three, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

That was early into Stuart Dew's experiment of playing him close to goal, after years of playing as a midfielder, wingman and occasionally half-back or half-forward.

Since Dew took over as coach in 2018, Sexton has played 74 games, kicking 103 goals.

"My mindset through my whole career has been team-first and wherever the side needs me and wherever coach sees me, I'm happy to play," he said.

"I'm still to this day a big believer of that team-first attitude.

"I've found myself chopped and changed around, pretty happy now forward, but still flexible and happy to play the team role.

"I'm so grateful to be at this footy club and I love this footy club."