SYDNEY'S 40-point AFL win over Fremantle on the Gold Coast has been soured with Lance Franklin in hot water for elbowing an opponent in the head.

The Swans superstar was penalised after connecting with his left elbow to the head of Fremantle's Luke Ryan in the second quarter of the 14.14 (98) to 8.10 (58) win at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Franklin may also find himself attracting the attention of the AFL Match Review Officer for an incident in the first quarter when he caught Nathan Wilson high in a marking contest.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle The Swans and Dockers clash in round 19

It's not the first time the key forward has been in trouble this season after he was fined $2000 for making forceful front-on contact with Port Adelaide's Jarrod Lienert last month.

Franklin ended the game with two goals, moving to 983 for his career as he closes in on the 1000-goal milestone.

Moments after his run-in with Franklin, Ryan was in the thick of the action when Isaac Heeney used him as a stepladder to take a sensational mark which sparked a three-goal run by the Swans to take a three-point lead into the half.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heeney heaves himself in monster speccy Isaac Heeney gets the crowd off their seats after some serious hang time in this special mark

The Swans would go on to kick eight unanswered goals across the second and third quarters to establish a match-winning lead.

Heeney ended the game with five goals and 22 disposals in an all-action display while Luke Parker had two majors for the Swans.

Josh Kennedy was also sensational for the Swans with 34 disposals, seven tackles and seven clearances.

Fremantle's day of celebration, as veteran David Mundy made his 350th appearance, quickly turned into a horror show.

SWANS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

After a strong start where Justin Longmuir's team failed to really capitalise on their dominance, the Dockers finished the match without captain Nat Fyfe (shoulder) and small forward Michael Walters (hamstring).

Fyfe's right shoulder appeared to dislocate as he fought for the ball just before half-time while Walters limped off early in the third term clutching his right leg.

Sean Darcy also spent time off the field as he struggled with the left knee injury he tweaked in last weekend's match against Geelong.

Adam Cerra (two goals, 30 disposals) and Andrew Brayshaw (34 disposals) were the Dockers' best with Matt Taberner also kicking two goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fyfe finished with shoulder issue again The Dockers have suffered a massive injury blow with Nat Fyfe done for the day after injuring his shoulder again

Fiery Franklin set to hear from the MRO

Lance Franklin was in a fiery mood early in the match and gave away a nasty free kick when he arrived late to a marking contest and planted a knee in Nathan Wilson’s back. Worse was to come when Luke Ryan spun Franklin over the boundary line in the second term then hung onto the tackle for a couple more seconds. The Swans’ superstar took the time to swap the ball from his left to right hand, then threw his left elbow back to catch Ryan with a heavy blow under the chin. A stunned Ryan was able to take the free kick then play out the match but Franklin seems set to hear from the Match Review Officer.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Buddy in trouble for this fiery elbow? A fired-up Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Luke Ryan

Dirty day for Mundy's milestone

It had been a good week for David Mundy as he celebrated his 36th birthday and signed a one-year contract extension in the days leading up to his 350th match. The veteran started the game looking sprightly too, gathering five early touches and kicking a goal that drew on his typical hardness and class when he shrugged a tackle then sent a 50m kick flying through the big sticks off only a couple of steps. Mundy finished with 17 disposals but missed his old mates Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters who were injured either side of half-time, as the Dockers were unable to bring out their best for the milestone man.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Magic Mundy marks milestone game with major Fremantle veteran David Mundy kicks a wonderful goal on the burst in his 350th game

Heeney goes flyin’ over Ryan

The Swans were still searching for their spark halfway into the second term when the Dockers’ half-back Hayden Young went to switch the play with a long kick to Luke Ryan who was standing 30m out in front of the opposition goal. Except Isaac Heeney had given Ryan just enough space to encourage the pass from Young then easily made up the ground while the ball hung in the air. Heeney arrived in good time to fly over Ryan and claim a spectacular mark with his left shin sitting on the defender’s shoulders. Heeney’s hang time then goal seemed to inspire the Swans who then kicked two more to claim the lead before half-time then followed up with five goals to none after the main break.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heeney's human highlight reel Isaac Heeney conjured a typically brilliant performance that included five goals and an unbelievable hanger

SYDNEY 3.3 6.8 11.11 14.14 (98)

FREMANTLE 4.4 6.5 6.6 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Sydney: Heeney 5, Parker 2, Franklin 2, Gulden, Rowbottom, Papley, Hickey, Hayward

Fremantle: Taberner 2, Cerra 2, Darcy, Mundy, Schultz, Crowden

BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Kennedy, Parker, Gulden, Hewett, Lloyd, Hickey

Fremantle: Cerra, Brayshaw, Serong, Wilson, Darcy

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Fremantle: Fyfe (shoulder), Walters (hamstring), Pearce (TBC), Treacy (illness) replaced in selected side by Crowden

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: McLean (unused)

Fremantle: Blakely (replaced Fyfe)

Crowd: TBC at Metricon Stadium