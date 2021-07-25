FREMANTLE will have to play out the second half without its inspirational skipper Nat Fyfe after he was subbed out at half-time due to his troublesome right shoulder.

Fyfe was selected for the clash with the Swans despite concerns over the shoulder he yet again hurt against Geelong last week but he showed few signs of discomfort as he gathered 15 disposals.

That was until Swans small forward Sam Wicks went to kick the ball off the ground and also caught Fyfe on the lower right arm.

The Dockers’ midfielder immediately grabbed at his arm and was soon helped from the field and taken straight down to the changerooms before being ruled out with medical sub Connor Blakely coming on to replace him.

Fyfe originally dislocated his shoulder against the Western Bulldogs in round 12 and returned in round 16, playing through the pain in the past few weeks.

The news soon went from bad to worse for the Dockers after gun forward Michael Walters clutched at his right hamstring before also being ruled out for the rest of the game.

